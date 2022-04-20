FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Turning wet and windy

SHIOCTON, Wis. (WBAY) - Sturgeon spawning and unpredictable weather, two things that are guaranteed, in Spring, in Wisconsin. And the cold rainy weather has delayed the spawn. By this time of the year, the sturgeon are wrapping up their spring ritual, but with a lack of warm weather spawning hasn’t even gotten underway yet. The the banks of the wolf river are quiet at Bamboo Bend, just outside of Shiocton. This time of year, it’s usually full of spectators who come out to watch the annual sturgeon spawn.
