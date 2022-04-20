ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Turning wet and windy

 2 days ago

WATCH: #11 UWO Softball working...

First Warning Forecast: Windy and much cooler this weekend plus tracking wind chills in the 20s!

We're getting a chance to clear out and dry out this Friday night. Clouds will continue to thin overnight as lows drop to the upper 40s. Expect sunshine Saturday morning with more clouds and scattered showers by the afternoon to evening as our next cold front moves through. Despite the passage of this cold front, rain chances will only be at or below 25%, which is good if you've got plans to be out and about, we should stay dry. But get ready for it to be windy. Winds will kick up starting tomorrow, west at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. And it'll also be cooler. Highs will only reach the low 60s on Saturday.
Chicago First Alert Weather: Rainy, windy day Friday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Rain is on the way. Friday is going to be a colder day with scattered showers and highs near 49 degrees. Rain chances increase by the afternoon.Wind is expected to pick up throughout the day and a Wind Advisory will go into effect after 3 p.m. for areas west of Chicago. In combination with the wind, gusty snow showers are possible into the night with all precipitation ending by Saturday morning.  Mostly sunny and still cold Sunday in the 30s.   
CHICAGO, IL
NWS Confirms Weak Tornado Touched Down Between Isleton And Stockton On Thursday

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – The National Weather Service confirmed that a weak tornado touched down between Isleton and Stockton as extreme weather rolled through Northern California on Thursday. Officials issued a warning about wind and hail across the Stockton, Lathrop and Ione areas early that afternoon. Based on video evidence, we have determined an EF-U (unknown) tornado touched down in a field 8 miles ESE of Isleton, CA around 12:20 pm on Thursday April 21st. For more information please see the graphic and official statement from our office! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/znHI0WmOqQ — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) April 22, 2022 San Joaquin Valley residents reported seeing...
STOCKTON, CA
Weather delaying annual sturgeon spawning

SHIOCTON, Wis. (WBAY) - Sturgeon spawning and unpredictable weather, two things that are guaranteed, in Spring, in Wisconsin. And the cold rainy weather has delayed the spawn. By this time of the year, the sturgeon are wrapping up their spring ritual, but with a lack of warm weather spawning hasn't even gotten underway yet. The the banks of the wolf river are quiet at Bamboo Bend, just outside of Shiocton. This time of year, it's usually full of spectators who come out to watch the annual sturgeon spawn.
SHIOCTON, WI

