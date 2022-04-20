FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Turning wet and windy

We're getting a chance to clear out and dry out this Friday night. Clouds will continue to thin overnight as lows drop to the upper 40s. Expect sunshine Saturday morning with more clouds and scattered showers by the afternoon to evening as our next cold front moves through. Despite the passage of this cold front, rain chances will only be at or below 25%, which is good if you've got plans to be out and about, we should stay dry. But get ready for it to be windy. Winds will kick up starting tomorrow, west at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. And it'll also be cooler. Highs will only reach the low 60s on Saturday.

