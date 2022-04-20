Gwinn Family Reunion asks for help to “save our stage”

“SAVE OUR STAGE”! The main stage on the reunion ground has served generations of Gwinn’s going back as far as at least 1960, according to photographic evidence. She’s showing her age and needs a major renovation.

That’s why we’re kicking off a capital fundraising campaign this summer to renovate and preserve the stage with an initial goal of $5000 by June 30. We hope to have the renovations complete by this year’s reunion.

We’re accepting donations of any size, no amount is too small. Please mail checks to Gwinn Family Reunion, PO Box 103, Meadow Bridge, WV 25976. Make checks payable to Gwinn Family Reunion. Write “Save Our Stage” in the check memo.

Please help us renovate and preserve the centerpiece of every Gwinn Reunion. Thank you!

The Gwinn Family Reunion will be held on Sept. 4, 2022, at Lockbridge, WV.

