ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meadow Bridge, WV

Gwinn Family Reunion asks for help to “save our stage”

By Gwinn Family Reunion
Hinton News
Hinton News
 2 days ago

“SAVE OUR STAGE”! The main stage on the reunion ground has served generations of Gwinn’s going back as far as at least 1960, according to photographic evidence. She’s showing her age and needs a major renovation.

That’s why we’re kicking off a capital fundraising campaign this summer to renovate and preserve the stage with an initial goal of $5000 by June 30. We hope to have the renovations complete by this year’s reunion.

We’re accepting donations of any size, no amount is too small. Please mail checks to Gwinn Family Reunion, PO Box 103, Meadow Bridge, WV 25976. Make checks payable to Gwinn Family Reunion. Write “Save Our Stage” in the check memo.

Please help us renovate and preserve the centerpiece of every Gwinn Reunion. Thank you!

The Gwinn Family Reunion will be held on Sept. 4, 2022, at Lockbridge, WV.

The post Gwinn Family Reunion asks for help to “save our stage” appeared first on The Hinton News .

Comments / 0

Related
Hinton News

The Ministry Place begins Helping Hands Mini Mart

The Ministry Place at 221 Temple Street in Hinton WV will start their “Helping Hands Mini Mart” on 3/25/22 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. (weather permitting). We are scheduling our Mini Marts twice a month on the 2nd and 4th Friday (again weather permitting). We will be giving away men’s, women’s and children’s clothing […] The post The Ministry Place begins Helping Hands Mini Mart appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Meadow Bridge, WV
City
Gwinn, MI
Local
Michigan Society
City
Lockbridge, WV
Hinton News

Give the gift of blood at Lifeline Church

A blood drive is being conducted today, April 11, in the fellowship hall of Lifeline Church in Hinton. The blood drive begins at noon and ends at 5 p.m. Consider maximizing your donation with a Power Red donation if you are an eligible type O, B- or A-. A Power Red donation allows the donor […] The post Give the gift of blood at Lifeline Church appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

War Ridge Free Will Baptist Church to hold revival

The War Ridge Free Will Baptist Church in Wayside will be holding a revival each evening starting on Wednesday, April 13th at 7 p.m. and continuing through Friday, April 15th. The speakers for our Spring Revival will be Reverend Wayne Peters on Wednesday and Thursday and Reverend Joseph Swiney on Friday. Special music will be […] The post War Ridge Free Will Baptist Church to hold revival appeared first on The Hinton News.
WAYSIDE, WV
Hinton News

Palm Sunday parade returns to Hinton

A very old tradition in Hinton is for people to walk through the streets on Palm Sunday, waving their palms and singing. Although for the past two years that has been on hold due to Covid, this year we will pick that tradition back up.  The Palm Sunday parade will start at the corner of […] The post Palm Sunday parade returns to Hinton appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Reunion#Po Box#The Hinton News
Hinton News

Maundy Thursday meal

Thursday, April 14, at 6 p.m. we would love to share Maundy Thursday supper with you. This was the night of sharing the last supper, of giving a new commandment, of showing the disciples a way of service and a night of the betrayal of Jesus. Text or call Nancy at 304-860-9446 and we will […] The post Maundy Thursday meal appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Earth Day celebration planned in Hinton

An Earth Day celebration is scheduled for April 23 between noon and 2 p.m. in Town Square Park. The theme is “focus on food.” The post Earth Day celebration planned in Hinton appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
WEHT/WTVW

Teddy bear clinic held at preschool class

DIXON, Ky. (WEHT) – Future doctors and nurses at Dixon Elementary received their first patients on April 22. Students in the preschool class each received a teddy bear to examine for a teddy bear clinic. The teddy bear clinic was put on by the medical nursing students at Webster County High School with registered nurse […]
DIXON, KY
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford sends food, supplies to sister city in Ukraine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford-based charity, Kids Around the World, is sending relief to Rockford’s sister city of Brovary, Ukraine. Two semi-trucks filled with food were sent to Brovary in partnership with the Brovary Relief Fund. Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says he is in constant contact with his counterpart in Brovary. “We just want to […]
ROCKFORD, IL
YourErie

Intl. Recycling Group holds Earth Day cleanup in Erie

On Earth Day 2022, the International Recycling Group (IRG) teamed up with community members at the Soldiers and Sailors Home to clean up the neighborhood near E. 3rd Street. “We cleaned up a lot of Ash Street so that makes us feel good. We live in Edinboro but we come to Erie to enjoy the […]
ERIE, PA
WJHL

Dollywood kicks off 2022 Flower and Food Festival with new features

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dollywood kicked off its Flower and Food Festival on Friday. The festival features more than a million flowers on display throughout the park. Several of those flowery displays are mosaicultures, or sculptures made using plants and flowers. As several Dollywood lovers know, the centerpiece of the Flower and Food Festival […]
PIGEON FORGE, TN
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford ‘Summer Youth Fair’ hopes to expand options for kids

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford area groups and businesses are working with the City to make sure kids have something to do this summer. The Wabongo Leadership Council will hold a “Summer Youth Program Fair.” Wabongo says its mission is to enhance leadership capacity within Rockford’s African-American community and is named after a village in […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Hinton News

Hinton Floral celebrates 50 years

One day, 50 years ago, a young couple decided to take a chance on a small town floral shop. All these years later, the business continues to thrive with Donna Pivont at the helm. Hinton Floral has become an integral part of the community. During the celebration of the auspicious occasion, Pivont reminisced about the day her husband, Ray, bought the store. Fate was quite certainly at work that day. She said, "I didn't want it. He bought it. I told him the night before, no, I do not want that. The next day he called and said get your hair...
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Around 50 vendors scheduled for Second Saturday's Spring Flea Market

The fifth annual Second Saturday's Spring Flea Market is almost here. Almost 50 vendors are scheduled to be at the event on Saturday, April 9, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The vendors will be set up in the Memorial Building and on the Courthouse lawn. According to Amy Richmond, an organizer for the event, admission to this event is free. The Memorial Building does have a handicap-accessible entrance. Follow the sidewalk located at the left of the stairs to the double doors. An elevator is available to get to the second floor, to the vendor area. Inside, 19 vendors will be...
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Hinton News

Hinton, WV
806
Followers
516
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Hinton West Virginia and surrounding communities in Summers and Greenbrier Counties.

 http://hintonnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy