Jessica Alba & Lizzy Mathis To Host And EP Roku Home Improvement Series ‘Honest Renovations’

EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis will executive produce and host the home improvement series Honest Renovations for The Roku Channel .

The original series follows the pair as they renovate the homes of deserving families while having candid conversations about parenthood across eight one-hour episodes. Production kicks off later in 2022.

Honest Renovations is produced by High Noon Entertainment ( Fixer Upper , Good Bones ), Mexican Spitfire, and 3 Arts Entertainment. Additional executive producers by Michael Rotenberg, Dunia McNeily, Oly Obst, and Scott Feeley.

“Becoming a parent was exciting, scary, and confusing all at once. Parenthood is the most transformative life experience, and no matter how much you think you’re prepared; you never really are. I can’t wait to share the stories of the special families and their incredible home renovations with viewers on The Roku Channel ,” said Alba in a statement to Deadline.

Added Mathis, “Parenthood turned my world upside down—it filled my cup with so much love and at the same time, tested my patience in ways I couldn’t have imagined. It’s a uniting experience every parent can relate to. That’s why I’m so excited to bring the stories of these deserving families to The Roku Channel and execute truly life-changing home makeovers to help make life as a new parent a little more functional in Honest Renovations .”

High Noon Entertainment, an ITV America company, is behind many of the biggest unscripted television series including HGTV’s Fixer Upper and TLC’s Cake Boss, Good Bones , Farmhouse Fixer with Jonathan Knight , Unsellable Houses, and Bargain Block .