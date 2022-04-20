ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessica Alba & Lizzy Mathis To Host And EP Roku Home Improvement Series ‘Honest Renovations’

By Rosy Cordero
Deadline
Deadline
 18 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis will executive produce and host the home improvement series Honest Renovations for The Roku Channel .

The original series follows the pair as they renovate the homes of deserving families while having candid conversations about parenthood across eight one-hour episodes. Production kicks off later in 2022.

Honest Renovations is produced by High Noon Entertainment ( Fixer Upper , Good Bones ), Mexican Spitfire, and 3 Arts Entertainment. Additional executive producers by Michael Rotenberg, Dunia McNeily, Oly Obst, and Scott Feeley.

“Becoming a parent was exciting, scary, and confusing all at once. Parenthood is the most transformative life experience, and no matter how much you think you’re prepared; you never really are. I can’t wait to share the stories of the special families and their incredible home renovations with viewers on The Roku Channel ,” said Alba in a statement to Deadline.

Added Mathis, “Parenthood turned my world upside down—it filled my cup with so much love and at the same time, tested my patience in ways I couldn’t have imagined. It’s a uniting experience every parent can relate to. That’s why I’m so excited to bring the stories of these deserving families to The Roku Channel and execute truly life-changing home makeovers to help make life as a new parent a little more functional in Honest Renovations .”

High Noon Entertainment, an ITV America company, is behind many of the biggest unscripted television series including HGTV’s Fixer Upper and TLC’s Cake Boss, Good Bones , Farmhouse Fixer with Jonathan Knight , Unsellable Houses, and Bargain Block .

BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 16 new channels for free in April

Roku is more than just a platform for popular streaming services like Netflix or Spotify. The company also launched a live TV service of its own called The Roku Channel. Unlike YouTube TV or Sling, The Roku Channel is free. And in addition to on-demand movies and shows, The Roku Channel also has tons of linear channels, and more are coming in April.
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller will have you on the edge of your seat

The Weekend Away — a new Netflix original movie based on a novel of the same, by Sarah Alderson — has been one of the Top 10 movies globally on Netflix every week in the three weeks since its release. As we’ve previously noted, viewers have trashed the movie pretty unequivocally on Rotten Tomatoes. Nevertheless, Netflix subscribers around the world spent more than 9 million hours watching The Weekend Away for the 7-day period ended March 20, if that tells you anything.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Estelle Harris, Beloved Comic Actress, Dead at 93

Beloved comic actress Estelle Harris has passed away at the age of 93. Her son confirmed the news in a report to Deadline, and he was thankfully with his mother in her final moments. The actress passed away of natural causes in her home in Palm Desert, California. Most audiences would recognize Harris for her work as Estelle Costanza on NBC's Seinfeld, though she's more than likely made an impression on viewers of all ages in one project or another.
PALM DESERT, CA
Popculture

Will Smith Action Movie Is a Hit on Netflix, But US Viewers Can't Watch It

Will Smith has a spot on Netflix's weekly Top 10 global chart, thanks to his 2019 action movie Gemini Man. However, U.S. subscribers had nothing to do with the film's success on the streamer because it is not available to stream domestically. The number one movie on the chart is Netflix's original movie The Adam Project, starring Ryan Reynolds.
MOVIES
BGR.com

The Roku Channel just added a surprising new streaming service

Last Friday, WarnerMedia and Discovery officially merged into a single entity. The company is now Warner Bros. Discovery. All signs pointed to the company swiftly merging its existing streaming services, but a recent move might have thrown a wrench in the works. Seemingly out of nowhere this week, Discovery Plus became available on The Roku Channel.
TV & VIDEOS
