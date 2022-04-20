ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacob Tremblay, Gaten Matarazzo, Golshifteh Farahani & More To Voice Netflix Animation ‘My Father’s Dragon’

By Tom Grater
Deadline
 18 hours ago
Netflix has confirmed the full cast for its upcoming animation pic My Father’s Dragon.

Voicing the film will be: Jacob Tremblay, Gaten Matarazzo, Golshifteh Farahani, Dianne Wiest, Rita Moreno, Chris O’Dowd, Judy Greer, Alan Cumming, Yara Shahidi, Jackie Earle Haley, Mary Kay Place, Leighton Meester, Spence Moore II, Adam Brody, Charlyne Yi, Maggie Lincoln, Jack Smith with Whoopi Goldberg and Ian McShane.

The feature is inspired by the book of the same title by Ruth Stiles Gannett and the screenplay has been written by Inside Out scribe Meg LeFauve from a story co-written with John Mogran. Directing is Nora Twomey, who previously helmed the Oscar-nominated The Breadwinner , which was produced by Irish company Cartoon Saloon.

My Father’s Dragon is produced by Cartoon Saloon’s Paul Young, with Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn of Mockingbird Pictures.

The story is as follows: Struggling to cope after a move to the city with his mother, Elmer runs away in search of Wild Island and a young dragon who waits to be rescued. Elmer’s adventures introduce him to ferocious beasts, a mysterious island and the friendship of a lifetime.

Top of this post is a first look at the pic.

ComicBook

Surprising Will Smith Movie Is Dominating on Netflix

Will Smith has a unique standing in the blockbuster landscape, with the actor starring in hit films for decades. In recent years, the actor has taken on some particularly interesting projects — and it looks like one is a bonafide hit while streaming on Netflix. According to Netflix's Weekly Top 10 list for their most-watched programs across the world, Smith's 2018 action film Gemini Man is the third most-watched film for the week of March 14th through March 20th. Their statistics reveal that the film was streamed for 11.84 million hours just within that week, second only to Netflix originals The Adam Project (85.36 million) and Rescued by Ruby (19.94 million). This might be particularly surprising to some, given the film's underwhelming box office returns when it was initially released.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Is Teaming With Hilary Swank For New Movie

Alan Ritchson was already familiar to Smallville and Titans viewers for respectively playing Aquaman and Hawk, but now fans of the Lee Child-created Jack Reacher are well acquainted with him too. Following Tom Cruise’s run as the character in the cinematic realm last decade, Ritchson is bringing Jack Reacher to life on Amazon’s Reacher series, and along with him obviously being overjoyed he’ll continue to play the role in a second season, it’s also been announced that the actor is lined up to star in a movie with Million Dollar Baby’s Hilary Swank.
MOVIES
EW.com

Avengers Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans to reunite in new movie

Captain America and Black Widow are together again. Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have set their next joint cinematic adventure after years of playing opposite each other in Disney's Marvel movies. The pair are set to star in a new film, Project Artemis, which was just acquired by Apple in a highly competitive situation, EW has learned.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Adam Project’ Soars: Ryan Reynolds Becomes Only Actor With 3 Films on Netflix’s All-Time Top 10 List (Exclusive)

Ryan Reynolds has added another feather to his cap. In its first three weeks of play on Netflix, his new movie The Adam Project has already cracked the streamer’s list of the top 10 most popular English-language films produced by Netflix. It now ranks at No. 7 (and could still move up).More from The Hollywood Reporter'A Madea Homecoming,' 'Free Guy' Enjoy Billion-Plus Minutes Viewed Streaming DebutsRyan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $500,000 to Indigenous-Focused Safe Water CharityLive-Action 'Voltron' Movie, With Rawson Marshall Thurber to Direct, Ignites Bidding War (Exclusive) With the new ranking, revealed on Tuesday, Reynolds has become the only actor...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inside Out#Irish#Saloon#Mockingbird Pictures
ComicBook

Avengers: Endgame: Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Surprising BTS Photo of Robert Downey Jr.

Avengers: Endgame ended the culmination of Marvel Studios films that began in 2008 with Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man. The film closed up a lot of the storylines that began throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including killing off the Tony Stark/Iron Man character. During the beginning of the film, Tony Stark was stranded in space with no food or water.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Suicide Squad: New Image Of Jared Leto's Joker From David Ayer Cut

A new image of Jared Leto's Joker from David Ayer's unseen cut of Suicide Squad has been released. ReleaseTheAyerCut leaked the image earlier today on Twitter and from what we can see, Joker had another scene that took place in his purple Lamborghini. The image itself is kind of blurry, but it features Leto's Joker driving his purple Lamborghini while looking at the roof of the car, and we can assume Batman is the cause of the event.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

The Changes Karen Gillan Says We Will See In GOTG's Nebula Now That Her Father Thanos Is Dead

Playing a crucial role in Avengers: Endgame, Karen Gillan’s Nebula had to face off against herself in order to defeat Thanos. Considering she was first introduced as the adoptive daughter that was always trying to win his favor, that’s a pretty big step from where Gillan debuted in the MCU. Apparently the personal growth doesn’t stop there, as she recently discussed how Nebula will change in future Marvel movies now that her father Thanos is dead.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Fan-Favorite Robert Downey Jr. Movie Series Coming to Netflix

The Marvel Cinematic Universe may exist almost exclusively on Disney+, but fan-favorite star and franchise originator Robert Downey Jr. is about to have a big presence on Netflix. On Wednesday, Netflix released the complete list of movies and TV shows being added to the streamer's roster through the month of April, and one of Downey's other popular franchises is on its way. The Sherlock Holmes movies starring Downey and Jude Law will soon be available to stream on Netflix.
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Deadline

