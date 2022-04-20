Jacob Tremblay, Gaten Matarazzo, Golshifteh Farahani & More To Voice Netflix Animation ‘My Father’s Dragon’

Click here to read the full article.

Netflix has confirmed the full cast for its upcoming animation pic My Father’s Dragon.

Voicing the film will be: Jacob Tremblay, Gaten Matarazzo, Golshifteh Farahani, Dianne Wiest, Rita Moreno, Chris O’Dowd, Judy Greer, Alan Cumming, Yara Shahidi, Jackie Earle Haley, Mary Kay Place, Leighton Meester, Spence Moore II, Adam Brody, Charlyne Yi, Maggie Lincoln, Jack Smith with Whoopi Goldberg and Ian McShane.

The feature is inspired by the book of the same title by Ruth Stiles Gannett and the screenplay has been written by Inside Out scribe Meg LeFauve from a story co-written with John Mogran. Directing is Nora Twomey, who previously helmed the Oscar-nominated The Breadwinner , which was produced by Irish company Cartoon Saloon.

My Father’s Dragon is produced by Cartoon Saloon’s Paul Young, with Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn of Mockingbird Pictures.

The story is as follows: Struggling to cope after a move to the city with his mother, Elmer runs away in search of Wild Island and a young dragon who waits to be rescued. Elmer’s adventures introduce him to ferocious beasts, a mysterious island and the friendship of a lifetime.

Top of this post is a first look at the pic.