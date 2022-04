When Democrat Josh Kaul was sworn in as Wisconsin’s 45th attorney general, he started the job with far less power than his predecessors. That’s because in a lame-duck session after the 2018 election, Republicans passed several laws that stripped the attorney general of certain powers, such as how Wisconsin spends court settlements, a move Kaul said has denied the Department of Justice about $30 million in funding.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO