WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Pretty Prairie high school now has an agriculture program, giving students a hands-on farming lesson. "Kids are learning something that has been here for generations," the AG teacher Cody Day said. " I think it is really important for the kids to understand what man hours and work it takes to get that perfect pork chop or that nice steak.

PRETTY PRAIRIE, KS ・ 10 HOURS AGO