Third St. pedestrian bridge project update

 2 days ago

Beginning Monday, April 25 at 6 a.m., North Third Street between Jackson Avenue and Shadyac Avenue, as well as Overton Avenue between Second Street and Third Street will be closed to through traffic. This closure will allow construction work for a pedestrian bridge across Third Street for the St. Jude Domino’s Village Project.

This closure will be in effect until 6 p.m. on Monday, May 9.

Motorists who normally use North Third Street and Overton Avenue are advised to use an alternate route during the duration of the closure.

All traffic control is the responsibility of Linkous Construction Company, Inc. For additional information, please contact Kevin Scott, Linkous Construction Company, Inc., at 901-754-0700.

