An investigation is underway after a Washington State Patrol trooper came across a deceased man behind the Heritage Park public bathroom building in Olympia on Monday morning. Sgt. Darren Wright said a trooper came across the 27-year-old man behind the bathhouse during a wellness check at around 5:15 a.m. The area was taped off for an investigation, which is being conducted by WSP and the Thurston County Coroner's Office.

OLYMPIA, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO