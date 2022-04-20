ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona, MN

Walk-in vaccine clinic to be held in Winona

wiproud.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWis. (WLAX/WEUX) – If you’re still needing a COVID-19 vaccine or a booster shot, this...

www.wiproud.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Californian

Boys & Girls Clubs offering vaccine clinics in April

Boys & Girls Clubs offering vaccine clinics in April. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County will host free COVID-19 vaccine clinics for ages 5 and up in Bakersfield and Lamont through a partnership with the California Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs. The clinics listed below are being...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Former Iowa City doctor accused of professional incompetence

A former Iowa City physician has been charged by the Iowa Board of Medicine with professional incompetence. Dr. Shafik N. Wassef, a 38-year-old Iowa-licensed physician who formerly practiced in Iowa City, is charged by the board with four violations of the rules governing the practice of medicine in Iowa. They include professional incompetence related to […] The post Former Iowa City doctor accused of professional incompetence appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winona, MN
County
Winona County, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
Winona County, MN
Government
Winona County, MN
Health
Local
Minnesota Health
Winona, MN
Health
Local
Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccines
Winona, MN
Government
WEAU-TV 13

Minn. man sentenced to 10 years for trafficking cocaine, stopped in Eau Claire

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -A Minnesota man is sentenced to 10 years for trafficking cocaine after being stopped by a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper in Eau Claire. According to a media release by the Office of Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, fifty-year-old Lashawn Bennett of St. Paul, Minn. was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 10 years in federal prison for possessing over 500 grams of cocaine with the intent to distribute.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
CBS 8

Vaccine clinic held in City Heights to boost community numbers

SAN DIEGO — Many San Diegans came for the convenience of a vaccination clinic in City Heights offering all types of vaccines and the flu shot. "There's that new variety coming around, and we are going to be doing some traveling, and I don't think we are really out of this thing quite yet,” said Charles Scott, who biked over from Kensington to 4265 Fairmount Avenue to get a booster shot.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Wlax
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota Included in New Urgent Vegetable Recall

Check your refrigerator if you buy your produce from Walmart because Minnesota was just included in a new product recall from the FDA. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just issued a recall alert that includes organic zucchini sold here in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa as well as in 15 other states. Specifically, this new recall involves Organic Marketside Zucchini which was sold by World Variety Produce of Los Angeles, CA at Walmart stores in those 18 states.
MINNESOTA STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Avian influenza detected in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is announcing that highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, was detected in wild birds in Polk County. “DATCP recommends that all residential and commercial poultry owners should protect their flock...
POLK COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
The Times-Reporter

Weekly COVID report: Two more deaths take Tuscarawas County total to 500

The Tuscarawas County Health Department reported there were 25 new cases of COVID-19 between 2 p.m. April 14 and 2 p.m. Thursday. The Ohio Department of Health's Bureau of Vital Statistics reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths in Tuscarawas County residents since April 14, bringing the county's cumulative total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 500 people. This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Weekly COVID report: Two more deaths take Tuscarawas County total to 500
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
Quick Country 96.5

Mayo Clinic Announces Major Laboratory Expansion

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Mayo Clinic has announced a nearly $50 million expansion of its laboratory facilities in Rochester. A news release says the expansion project will add laboratory space at Mayo Clinic's Superior Drive Support Center. It will be used for several clinical laboratories that are currently housed in the Mayo Clinic Hilton Building in downtown Rochester.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Case Growth Rate Climbs Back Above High Risk Line

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As airlines and other public transportation providers drop mask mandates in the wake of a federal judge’s ruling, Minnesota’s case growth rate has climbed back above the line for high risk. Tuesday’s update from the Minnesota Department of Health puts the figure for daily new cases per 100,000 residents at 10.9, just above the high risk threshold of 10. After peaking at nearly 250 in January, the figure had been falling for about three months. MDH no longer reports positivity rate due to changing federal test reporting requirements. The hospitalization rate remains below the caution line, at 3.3 admissions per...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Rochester Man Clocked At 84 MPH On Local Street

Maplethorpe pleaded guilty last Friday and was ordered to pay a total of $290 in fines and fees. The case was put on hold because of the pandemic. Discover where you can find the best access in the country for your pick of courses, the unique terrain that lends itself to world-class golf, and what makes select clubs noteworthy.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Lawmakers Break Ground On Project To Widen Highway 14 In Southern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz and other Minnesota lawmakers participated Tuesday in a groundbreaking ceremony for a project to widen Highway 14 in southern Minnesota. The project will expand 12.5 miles of the highway between New Ulm and Nicollet, making it a continuous four-lane highway between New Ulm and Rochester. “Highway 14 has long been considered one of the most dangerous roads in the country. As a former member of Congress from southern Minnesota, and as someone who has lost a neighbor on this road, this issue is deeply personal,” Walz said. “That’s why I was proud to join...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Florida’s Health Department says transgender young people should not receive any gender-affirming care

Florida’s Department of Health has issued guidance against gender-affirming care for transgender minors in the state, including “social gender transition” measures like changing pronouns or wearing different clothes.The guidance issued by the department on 20 April under Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo pushes against federal health guidance that finds that gender-affirming care for young transgender people is “crucial to overall health and well-being as it allows the child or adolescent to focus on social transitions and can increase their confidence while navigating the healthcare system.”In its non-binding notice to health providers in the state, Florida’s Health Department issued a...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy