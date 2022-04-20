ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Senator who pleaded to touching nurse won't seek 2nd term

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan lawmaker who pleaded guilty to a charge of inappropriately touching a nurse practitioner will not seek reelection. State Sen. John Bizon, who was sentenced last month to a year probation after pleading guilty in February...

The Independent

Melissa Lucio execution to be paused, DA says

Melissa Lucio, the Texas mother of 14 who was scheduled for execution on 27 April for what her lawyers argue was a wrongful conviction, is likely to get a stay of execution, Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz told a hearing on Tuesday.Lucio, who has maintained her innocence on death row for more than 14 years, was sentenced to death in the murder trial of her 2-year-old daughter, Mariah, in February 2007. The district attorney, who previously had stood by his decision to sentence Lucio to death, has since walked back that statement, The Daily Beast reported.Mr Saenz reportedly...
Daily Mail

Longtime Republican Rep. Fred Upton, 68, becomes the FOURTH GOP member who voted to impeach Trump to announce he is retiring and won't run for re-election in his Michigan seat

Thirty five-year Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan announced Monday he will not run for reelection, making him the fourth GOP member who voted to impeach Donald Trump to seek retirement. Upton, 68, has been sent by voters to Congress 18 times. He joins Reps. John Katko of New York,...
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

Despite attempts at normalization, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to claim lives, both worldwide and nationwide. More than two years in, the COVID-19 pandemic has killed almost 981,000 people in the United States, with nearly 30,000 deaths in the past two weeks alone. Largely because of the pandemic, U.S. life expectancy overall decreased by nearly two […]
Mic

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s day in court did not go great

By all indications, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green (R-QAnon) will run for — and be elected to — a second term in the U.S. House of Representatives. I say “by all indications” however, because a nascent effort to get Greene booted from the ballot in Georgia’s 14th District took a considerable step forward Friday, with the congresswoman herself taking the stand to justify why she should not be deemed ineligible to serve under the 14th Amendment’s “you don’t get to try and overthrow the government and then run for office” rule. (I’m paraphrasing here, but barely.)
Fox News

Senator Marsha Blackburn: What Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Confirmation Means For The Future Of The Supreme Court

Tennessee Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to react to the Senate confirming Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. “Judge Jackson will be the first progressive to be on the Supreme Court, and that is what they wanted, was to have someone there so that as dissents are written, you’re going to have a progressive point of view that is brought forward and that’s what they’ve wanted. And for people that say, well, you know, it doesn’t change the balance of the court, no, it does. Because instead of having a classic liberal like Breyer was, what you now have is a progressive who is going to push further and further Left. That is what the American people are beginning to move away from. And the President can nominate whomever he wants. He had started out leaning toward Michelle Childs out of South Carolina, who is a more moderate Democrat. And then he was getting so much heat from the Left and the progressive wing of the party that he pivoted and went to Jackson, who was the most liberal of the individuals up for consideration.”
The Independent

Trump-endorsed candidate removed from ballot by her own party after being dubbed a carpetbagger

The Tennessee Republican Party has kicked three candidates off the ballot in the race for the new Fifth Congressional District, including a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Morgan Ortagus, Baxter Lee, and Robby Starbuck were removed from the ballot after a vote by the GOP’s executive committee, Tennessee Republican Chairman Scott Golden said on Tuesday, according to the Nashville Tennessean. Last week, Republican officials said that challenges had been filed against the three candidates, leading to a technical removal from the ballot in accordance with party bylaws. Ms Ortagus, who has Mr Trump’s backing after serving as...
The Independent

Lawyer fighting to disqualify Marjorie Taylor Greene says she used ‘codeword’ to encourage Capitol riot

According to the lawyers working to disqualify Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress, the Georgia Republican used a “codeword” to encourage violence during the 2021 Capitol riot.“The day before the attack, she signaled to her followers a codeword that meant to storm federal buildings and supposedly overthrow tyrants,” Ron Fein, the attorney who will question Ms Greene, told MSNBC on Wednesday. “So, we are going to ask her about all of that and more.”Mr Fein is the legal director of the non-profit Free Speech for People, which represents a group of voters seeking to block Ms Greene from running...
abovethelaw.com

Justice Kagan’s Had Just About Enough Of The Conservative Majority

Because the majority begins with some law-chambers history, I do too—though fair warning: My discussion is no more relevant than the majority’s to the issue before us (citations omitted). Not surprisingly, neither of the parties to this small and legally mundane case thought it a suitable occasion for a from-Blackstone-onward theory of habeas practice. Yet the majority, unprompted, embarks on that project, perhaps hoping that the seeds it sows now will yield more succulent fruit in cases to come.
Salon

GOP-controlled House impeaches Republican attorney general of South Dakota

The South Dakota legislature on Tuesday voted to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for running over a pedestrian who Ravnsborg claims to have thought was a deer. Ravnsborg will be suspended from his position, at least temporarily, according to Politico. The decision, handed down in a 36-31 vote, comes despite the state's conclusion last month that the attorney general did not commit an impeachable crime.
Reason.com

Court Refuses to Seal Documents That Are "Embarrassing" to a Lawyer, But "Not Unfairly Embarrassing"

From Sida v. Murphy, decided Wednesday by Judge Greg Kays (W.D. Mo.):. This case arises from Plaintiffs' allegations that Defendants committed legal malpractice which resulted in a Missouri state court entering default judgment against them for failure to comply with Missouri's Rules of Civil Procedure and the court's orders. Now before the Court is Defendants' Motion to Seal All Filings Made Herein Pertaining to the Undersigned's Ability to Practice Law.
