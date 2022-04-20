Thousands of Americans will get $1,400 direct payments as part of pandemic relief

THOUSANDS of Americans could claim a new one-time direct payment worth $1,400 as part of pandemic relief efforts.

The green light has been given for about 2,500 Johnson County, Iowa residents to receive unused pandemic relief funds.

Thousands of Iowa residents may be eligible to receive $1400 in stimulus payments thanks to leftover funds from the American Rescue Plan Credit: Getty

Some $1.5 million has been earmarked for distribution in the region as part of Iowa city's American Rescue Plan.

In all, $3.5 million that's designated in the plan for Iowa City and Johnson County, will be disbursed from federal money that's still in their coffers.

To qualify for the direct assistance lottery allocation, Johnson County residents must have lived there since March 2020.

They must also earn a low to moderate-income.

That means an annual income of $45,370 or below for a household of one, $51,870 for a household of two and $64,805 for a four-person household.

They must also prove they were negatively impacted by the pandemic.

That includes losing a job, suffering from food or housing insecurity, or previously being excluded from stimulus payments.

Those eligible for the random selection lottery will need to apply online and upload documents showing proof of identity, residence and income.

Recipients will be chosen by random selection.

Only one application per resident is permitted. Intentionally submitting more to the Direct Assistance Program may be grounds for disqualification, according to the county's website.

Johnson County staff will review the applications for eligibility before they are randomly selected and the funds will be distributed till they are exhausted.

All those who apply will receive an email notification of their application determination.

As The Sun previously reported that a similar handout slated for this summer is under a proposal in Washington, Iowa, and would provide some eligible residents relief by the summer.

It aims to help residents who did not get previous federal Covid-19 stimulus checks, but were still impacted by various pandemic hardships.

Advocacy group Escucha Mi Voz Washington spoke to the Washington City Council in January, requesting that some of the nearly $1.08 million the city received go toward residents.

The group estimates about 140 residents would qualify, which would total more than $200,000 in needed funds, according to its report.

