Terrifying moment massive four-metre great white shark attacks family's tiny boat - before circling and menacing them for AN HOUR

By Eliza Mcphee
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A family has captured the terrifying moment a 'four-metre' great white shark monstered their boat while out on a fishing trip.

David Tuckfield was out on the water off the coast of Mandurah, south of Perth, last Friday with his wife Kunya and 14-year-old son when they spotted the shark lurking beneath the surface.

The great white, which Mr Tuckfield estimated to be about four metres long, swam right up to the side of the boat, opening its mouth up wide and using its razor sharp teeth to chomp down on the boat's outboard motor.

The shark continued circling the family for an hour, giving them a Good Friday they'll never forget.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HaJ9Z_0fEfNuL200
A family in WA have filmed the terrifying moment a four-metre great white started to attack their boat

'I had goosebumps, I've never seen one that big ever,' Mrs Tuckfield told Nine News.

Their son Shelby had been reeling in his catch when the predator suddenly breached the surface.

'You could feel the boat move a little bit when he hit it,' Mr Tuckfield said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MTmzR_0fEfNuL200
David Tuckfield was out on the water off the coast of Mandurah south of Perth last Friday with his wife Kunya and 14-year-old son when they spotted the shark lurking beneath the surface

The boat's motor was left worse for wear as was the berley cage.

Mrs Tuckfield is heard screaming in shock as the shark launches into the side of the boat - but the family now say say the terrifying encounter was the highlight of their Easter weekend.

'We don't appreciate them until you see them up close and it is their playground,' Mr Tuckfield said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Tm8O_0fEfNuL200
The shark started to bite the boat's motor and circled the family for one terrifying hour

