How to honor those lost during the Columbine High School massacre

COLORADO SPRINGS — It has been 23 years since two teenagers walked into Columbine High School and opened fire, killing 13 people and injuring several others.

Below are the names of the 12 students who were killed:

Cassie Bernall

Steven Curnow

Corey DePooter

Kelly Fleming

Matthew Kechter

Daniel Mauser

Daniel Rohrbough

Rachel Scott

Isaiah Shoels

John Tomlin

Lauren Townsend

Teacher and coach Dave Sanders, 47, was also killed.

Columbine, remembering the lives lost

6th Annual Day of Service

April 20, 2022 marks Columbine High School’s 6th Annual Day of Service , which encourages people across the country to remember the victims of the shooting and to participate in community service projects. Project ideas include:

Reading storybooks to students at your local elementary school

Contact a nursing home in your area and ask about… Writing letters to residents Connecting with residents through gardening projects, board games, or conversation Performing music for residents

Write notes of gratitude for… First responders Grocery store workers Doctors and nurses Hospital workers Mail carriers Garbage collectors Teachers and staff members at your school Any “essential” workers

Host a ”front yard concert” or performance of some sort for your elderly neighbors or children in your neighborhood

Organize a group of friends to take part in a park or neighborhood cleanup project

Put together a “front porch” food or toiletries drive: ask neighbors to leave food and/or toiletries on their front porches in a bag, drive around and pick them up, and then deliver them to a local food bank.

Do yard or gardening work for a neighbor

Find a local organization that serves your community and reach out to them about volunteering

Day of Recommitment

Wednesday also marks three years since Gov. Jared Polis declared April 20 as a Day of Recommitment. You can read the proclamation below.

