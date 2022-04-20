ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to honor those lost during the Columbine High School massacre

By Paige Weeks
COLORADO SPRINGS — It has been 23 years since two teenagers walked into Columbine High School and opened fire, killing 13 people and injuring several others.

A letter from our News Director: Why you will not see images of mass shooters on FOX21

Below are the names of the 12 students who were killed:

  • Cassie Bernall
  • Steven Curnow
  • Corey DePooter
  • Kelly Fleming
  • Matthew Kechter
  • Daniel Mauser
  • Daniel Rohrbough
  • Rachel Scott
  • Isaiah Shoels
  • John Tomlin
  • Lauren Townsend

Teacher and coach Dave Sanders, 47, was also killed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T0bho_0fEfNY7A00
Columbine, remembering the lives lost

6th Annual Day of Service

April 20, 2022 marks Columbine High School’s 6th Annual Day of Service , which encourages people across the country to remember the victims of the shooting and to participate in community service projects. Project ideas include:

  • Reading storybooks to students at your local elementary school
  • Contact a nursing home in your area and ask about…
    • Writing letters to residents
    • Connecting with residents through gardening projects, board games, or conversation
    • Performing music for residents
  • Write notes of gratitude for…
    • First responders
    • Grocery store workers
    • Doctors and nurses
    • Hospital workers
    • Mail carriers
    • Garbage collectors
    • Teachers and staff members at your school
    • Any “essential” workers
  • Host a ”front yard concert” or performance of some sort for your elderly neighbors or children in your neighborhood
  • Organize a group of friends to take part in a park or neighborhood cleanup project
  • Put together a “front porch” food or toiletries drive: ask neighbors to leave food and/or toiletries on their front porches in a bag, drive around and pick them up, and then deliver them to a local food bank.
  • Do yard or gardening work for a neighbor
  • Find a local organization that serves your community and reach out to them about volunteering

Day of Recommitment

Wednesday also marks three years since Gov. Jared Polis declared April 20 as a Day of Recommitment. You can read the proclamation below.

Day of Recommitment Document Download

