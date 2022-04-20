ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Protecting our planet and our community from extreme wildfires

By Ronda Strauch
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ADHZ_0fEfNLsx00

Ronda Strauch is a Climate Change Research and Adaptation Advisor for Seattle City Light

As wildfires begin to blaze in the Southwest, it’s clear that wildfire risk reduction is an important investment in protecting our planet. Although wildfire is a natural disturbance event, wildfire can be unwelcome in the wrong place or at the wrong time. Warmer and drier conditions driven by changing climate are increasing the frequency and intensity of wildfires, even in the traditionally wet forests of the Pacific Northwest. Here, the abundant vegetation and dead woody debris can fuel large catastrophic fires during extreme wildfire weather conditions–hot, dry, and windy. Thus, these forests are at greater risk from wildfire than in the past, as are the buildings and infrastructure interlaced within the forest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p6OyZ_0fEfNLsx00
In 2015, the Goodell Creek Fire burned 6,700 acres in the North Cascades National Park Complex near with Skagit Hydroelectric Project. Pictured is the fire above the Gorge Powerhouse in Newhalem.

City Light is paying attention to these changing wildfire conditions and is proactively taking action to reduce the risk of igniting a wildfire as well as the potential impacts of wildfire on energy facilities, electricity delivery, and the communities we serve. We are voluntarily developing a Wildfire Risk Reduction Strategy to reduce the potential impacts of wildfire on meeting our mission to deliver affordable, reliable, and environmentally responsible energy services to our customers.

The financial cost of a wildfire to a utility and community can be substantial. Thus, we are seeking federal funding to support our efforts to enhance defensible space around our critical infrastructure to reduce wildfire vulnerabilities in a fiscally responsible manner. As we are planning and funding preemptive actions, vegetation management crews are ever vigilant in maintaining our rights-of-way to minimize vegetation interactions that could spark or contribute to a wildfire.

City Light is not alone in its wildfire preparedness, and we see the value in coordinating our efforts. We are collaborating with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, universities, other utilities, King County, and other city departments to understand wildfire hazards and to take actions to reduce wildfire risks.

You too can be a partner in protecting our forest and utility infrastructure by:

  • carefully attending fires like campfires
  • avoiding sparks from equipment and vehicles during dry weather
  • notifying emergency services if you notice smoke

Together, we can prepare for increasing wildfire hazards and minimize the unwelcome consequences.

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

Meet a climate scientist who just risked arrest to save the planet

On a typical day, Peter Kalmus goes to work at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory near Los Angeles, where he studies biological systems and climate change. But last Wednesday, he instead went to JP Morgan Chase’s building in downtown L.A., along with three other scientists, and chained himself to the front doors in order to bring more attention to the current state of the climate crisis and JP Morgan Chase’s role as the bank providing the most funding to fossil fuel firms. He’s one of more than 1,200 scientists in 26 countries who demonstrated last week—and one of many who were arrested—after the IPCC released its latest report, which UN Secretary-General António Guterres described as saying that the world is on “a fast track to climate disaster.”
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Our Planet#Seattle City Light#Change Research#Infrastructure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

New learning center coming to Saltese Uplands Conservation Area

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. – Spokane County officials held a ceremonial groundbreaking for a new learning center in the Saltese Uplands Conservation Area Friday.  When it’s completed, the center will be a place for people to learn about the Saltese Flats wetlands and develop an appreciation for its unique history, geology, ecosystem and wildlife.  The area has more than seven miles...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Salon

A renowned environmentalist says we're understanding forests all wrong

The term "trillion trees" has recently entered the public lexicon — a political shorthand for the policy proposal to literally plant 1 trillion trees across the planet to solve climate change. While this seemingly audacious idea has some sincere proponents, English science writer and environmentalist Fred Pearce isn't sold. Certainly, Pearce isn't anti-tree; quite the opposite, as his new book, "A Trillion Trees: Restoring Our Forests by Trusting in Nature," is a wondrous guide through the world's many magnificent forests, from Nigeria to Ecuador.
ENVIRONMENT
GreenMatters

Greenhouse Gases Are Making the Night Sky Less Dark, Study Shows

Humans are changing planet Earth from what it once was: temperatures are rising, weather is becoming increasingly more extreme, and now, the night sky is getting less dark. During a meeting on Climate Resilience and Natural Resource Management for the Hawaii County Council's Committee, Michael Marlin, who is a dark sky ambassador for the International Astronomical Union and a delegate of the International Dark-Sky Association, presented his findings on the matter.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Wildfires Cause a 'New Peak to Air Pollution' in the Pacific Northwest and Unhealthy Air Pollutants: New Study

Wildfires have been occurring in the drought-stricken region of the Western US for years. A new study claimed that smoke from these fires has contributed to air pollution due to its unhealthy air pollutants, threatening millions of lives and undermining previous climatic and environmental efforts. Western Wildfires. Wildfire emissions have...
ENVIRONMENT
Connecticut Public

Biden will order a study of old-growth forests in an Earth Day executive action

President Joe Biden will sign an executive order to inventory and protect old-growth forests while visiting Seattle later today. The order requires the Department of the Interior and Department of Agriculture to come up with a shared definition of mature and old-growth forests and gives them a year to take stock of their numbers in the U.S. After collecting that data, the agencies must come up with new policies to manage and conserve these wooded areas, with an eye towards threats like wildfires.
SEATTLE, WA
World Economic Forum

It's not just climate change driving natural disaster losses

Climate change is contributing to rising losses from natural disasters, including increased damage to physical assets and disruption to business operations. But an underreported driver of losses is the growing number and value of exposed properties, such as those in floodplains. Organizations should set a baseline of risk to understand...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

New seasonal pattern of pollution emerges from changing North American wildfires

Rising emissions from wildfires over recent decades in the Pacific Northwest are known to counteract the reductions in human-produced aerosol pollution over North America. Since amplified Pacific Northwest wildfires are predicted under accelerating climate change, it is essential to understand both local and transported contributions to air pollution in North America. Here, we find corresponding increases for carbon monoxide emitted from the Pacific Northwest wildfires and observe significant impacts on both local and down-wind air pollution. Between 2002 and 2018, the Pacific Northwest atmospheric carbon monoxide abundance increased in August, while other months showed decreasing carbon monoxide, so modifying the seasonal pattern. These seasonal pattern changes extend over large regions of North America, to the Central USA and Northeast North America regions, indicating that transported wildfire pollution could potentially impact the health of millions of people.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Lowering the temperature on a hot topic: A climate change primer

Climate changes. It has done so, often dramatically, over the course of Earth's geologic timescales, measured in hundreds of thousands and millions of years. Some of these changes might have caused a phenomenon called snowball Earth, a period in which the entire planet froze over. Other changes have taken the planet in the opposite direction.
ENVIRONMENT
Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
197K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy