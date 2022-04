If there is any activity that somehow manages to be both type 1 fun and type 2 fun at the same time, it’s backpacking with a toddler. One minute, you’re hauling 40 pounds (30 pounds of toddler, 10 pounds of gear) up to a mountain pass, trying to keep the curses under your breath while the kiddo coos delightedly in your ear about a butterfly. The next, you’re at the ridgeline, looking at an epic view of snow-capped mountains as far as the eye can see, when a wail starts up behind you because it’s windy, and your little one just wasn’t expecting that.

