Join the Air Fryer Club With This 2-Quart Option for Just $20 (Save $30)

By David Watsky
CNET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI've taken to using my air fryer in place of the microwave on nearly every occasion other than a quick zap of something liquid. For reheating last night's leftover chicken or fish, it's air fryer all the way. It's also great for making food from scratch,...

The Kitchn

The $4 Aldi Dessert I Bring to Every Party I’m Invited To

For the first time in two years, invitations to dinner with friends seem to outnumber the shows in my Netflix queue. I’m the first to admit that I’m a bit rusty when it comes to hosting these days, and I can only assume others are too. That’s why I am committed to contributing to the culinary portion of every celebration (no matter how small!). Lately, I’ve been offering to bring dessert because, well, I’m a big fan of baked goods and, also, I have a secret shortcut up my sleeve. One of my very favorite desserts is a store-bought treat that costs just $4. What is the secret sweet I’ve found? Aldi’s Dutch Apple Pie, of course!
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

This Is the Best Frozen Vegetable Side Dish You Can Buy at Aldi

This post is an Aldi twofer: You get two tips for the price of one! (And, hey, this post cost you $0, so it’s an extra good deal.) The first tip is simple: Pay attention to the empty or nearly empty shelves. This is usually an indicator that an item is super popular — it’s in such high demand that it needs to be restocked. That’s how I learned about Red Bag Chicken, and it’s what brings me to my next tip: Buy the frozen green beans with cashews and miso sauce.
FOOD & DRINKS
Alabama NewsCenter

Recipe: Easy Pea Salad

As a kid, I wasn’t a big fan of green peas. In fact, I pretty much hated them. I had a great aunt who would sometimes keep me and I remember her trying to force-feed me peas. And it seems like we had peas every time I was there.
RECIPES
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
TheStreet

This New Pepsi Flavor Will Have You Drinking Soda for Breakfast

Long gone are the days of picking between a plain cola and its diet version — just since the start of 2022, cola with mocha, nitrogen-infused cola and cola that tastes like "starlight" have all been released by either Pepsi (PEP) - Get PepsiCo, Inc. Report or Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report in an effort to flex in front of competitors.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

Nutritionists Say This Is The Worst Ingredient To Add To Your Eggs—It Causes Indigestion!

Eggs, as you may very well know, are one of the most versatile foods out there with a wide array of health benefits due to protein and vitamin contents. One common mistake many of us make, health experts explain, involves adding fattening or high-calorie ingredients to our eggs for flavor, which we might end up regretting later if we frequently suffer from indigestion. We checked in with nutritionists and asked which ingredient, in their opinion, is the worst for causing indigestion and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Alisha Temples, MS, CNS, LDN, licensed nutritionist, Lisa Jacobsen, FDN-P, FNLP, functional nutrition practitioner, and Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert.
NUTRITION
BGR.com

Major salad dressing recall: Check your fridge for this Whole Foods salad dressing

People who suffer from allergies and other sensitivities to certain food ingredients should be on the lookout for a new salad dressing recall from Whole Foods. A popular Caesar dressing sold at Whole Foods contains two things that do not appear on the list of ingredients. These are soy and wheat, and they could lead to life-threatening reactions in people suffering from allergies or wheat-related illnesses.
ARKANSAS STATE

