How to dry laundry sustainably, according to experts
Sticking your wet laundry in a dryer can actually be harmful for the environment. That's why we talked to experts to figure out ways to lower your impact while drying your clothes.
Royal gift or 'stolen' gem? Calls for UK to return 500 carat Great Star of Africa diamond
Calls are growing in South Africa for Britain's royal family to return the world's largest known clear-cut diamond in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death.
The 21 best skin care products for people over 40, according to derms
As we age, the connective tissues that keep skin looking plump, vibrant and smooth start to lose momentum. We consulted four skin care experts to find out the best skin care products for people in their 40s, 50s and beyond.
How to choose the right air purifier for you
If you suffer from seasonal allergies or have a constantly shedding pet, you may already be familiar with the positive benefits of an air purifier. Yet, with continued concern over air pollution, the threat of longer and more intense wildfire seasons and the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for cleaner air in our homes has increased, and with it the demand for home air purifiers.
TechCrunch
Facebook parent Meta launches startup accelerator with India’s IT ministry in metaverse push
MeitY Startup Hub and Meta’s effort, called XR Startup Program, will work with 40 early-stage startups and help them in research and development and developing workable products and services. Each startup will also receive a grant of over $25,000, the American giant said. The program, supported by Meta’s $50...
Meet the designers creating every day objects and art from human hair
This natural product we grow ourselves can be used to make clothing, ropes and even building materials -- and much of it goes to waste on a daily basis. But perhaps not for long.
These great iPhone 14 cases will keep your new phone stylish and safe
Whether you were lucky enough to get an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro on launch day or you’re waiting for your order to ship, it’s always a good idea to add a case to your shiny new gadget that will not only help protect it but allow you to personalize the look.
Australia is asking its people one question and it's not whether to keep the King
Within 24 hours of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the first cracks were forming in a carefully choreographed Australian response to the passing of its Head of State.
Single-use plastic is wreaking havoc on the planet. Here's what you can do to minimize your impact
Plastic isn't just a pollution problem. It's a climate problem.
The baker traveling Turkey to collect recipes
Hakan Doğan is on a mission to collect and preserve his country's many traditional bread recipes.
Slow-moving fireball over Scottish skies keeps experts guessing
Hundreds of people across Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern parts of England spotted an unusual fireball lighting up the night sky Wednesday. It was unclear whether it was a meteor or a piece of space debris.
