ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Julian Assange’s UK extradition to US step closer, still needs approval

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4crnNw_0fEfMdgY00

Juliann Assange’s extradition to the U.S. is a step closer to happening, but the WikiLeaks founder may still be able to appeal if the extradition is approved.

Assange watched Wednesday’s decision by District Judge Paul Goldspring during a hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court via video link from Belmarsh Prison, The Associated Press reported.

Last month, the U.K. Supreme Court had denied Assange’s request to appeal against a lower court that had ruled he could be extradited to the U.S.

Assange has tried to avoid going on trial in the U.S. after he was charged for the publication of classified documents more than 10 years ago.

He faces 17 charges of espionage and one charge of computer misuse for helping U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning steal diplomatic cables and military files, WikiLeaks. The documents were later published on the website which, according to the U.S. government, put lives at risk, the AP reported.

Assange’s supporters said he was a journalist protected by his First Amendment rights, and that the documents exposed military wrongdoing in Iraq and Afghanistan. They said the case against Assange was politically motivated.

At first, Assange’s extradition was rejected because the courts believed the claims that he would kill himself if held in a U.S. prison, but federal officials assured him he would not face a penalty that would put his physical or mental health at risk.

Assange faces up to 175 years in prison if convicted, but the sentence is expected to be much shorter.

Assange has been in Belmarsh Prison in London since he was arrested in 2019 for skipping bail in a different legal battle. He had been held up in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London to avoid extradition to Sweden after being accused of rape and sexual assault. The charges were dropped in November 2019, the AP reported.

Britain’s interior minister still has to decide on whether the extradition will happen.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Assange extradition case sent to Home Secretary in seven-minute hearing

The WikiLeaks founder is wanted in the US on espionage charges. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s extradition to the United States has edged a step closer after magistrates formally issued an order paving the way for him to face espionage charges. Home Secretary Priti Patel will now be responsible for...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Assange
Person
Chelsea Manning
WHIO Dayton

Johnson arrives in India to meet Modi, seek economic deals

LONDON — (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is trying to set aside his political troubles and focus on economic ties and the war in Ukraine during a long-delayed official trip to India. Johnson landed in the western state of Gujarat on Thursday, kicking off a two-day...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Leaked documents reveal 'concerning' deal to allow China to deploy troops in island nation on Australia's doorstep

An explosive leaked document has revealed there could soon be Chinese military presence in the Solomon Islands, just off Australia's northeast coast. The Australian government is clamouring for answers after the draft document was posted online on Thursday suggesting Beijing could deploy troops to 'protect the safety of Chinese personnel and major projects in Solomon Islands'.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extradition#Uk#District#The Associated Press#The U K Supreme Court#U S Army#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
WikiLeaks
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
Country
U.K.
Country
Iraq
Daily Mail

Jacinda Ardern finally steps up and sends Ukraine millions in weapons and ammunition on board a New Zealand air force plane

New Zealand is sending a cargo plane and 50 defence force personnel to bolster Ukraine's war effort against Russia. Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday announced the Kiwi government will also hand over $13 million worth of weapons, ammunition and high-tech satellite intelligence equipment. The prime minister previously refrained from supplying military...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

The Chinese letter that proves Australia's worst fears are becoming reality: Leaked document shows the communist superpower IS planning a military base off Australian shores and has been for YEARS

A secret document has lifted the lid on China's intention to set up a permanent military base in the Solomon Islands, just 2000km from Australia's east coast. The leaked letter of intent penned in 2020 by a Beijing-backed engineering firm shows how the communist superpower is seeking a base of operations for naval forces for the next '75 years'.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Revealed: Putin sent 'several' submarines each capable of carrying 16 ballistic missiles into the north Atlantic hours after putting his nuclear forces on 'special' alert over Ukraine invasion

Vladimir Putin sent 'several' submarines into the north Atlantic hours after putting his nuclear forces on 'special' alert over its invasion of Ukraine, it has been revealed. British navy chiefs believe Russia's decision to move the submarines, which are capable of carrying 16 ballistic missiles each, was an act of 'posturing' rather than an all-out threat.
MILITARY
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
68K+
Followers
98K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy