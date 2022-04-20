ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Netflix may soon crack down on password sharing, executives hint

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H5BgC_0fEfKNpS00

(NEXSTAR) – Netflix reported its first loss of subscribers in more than a decade in its quarterly earnings update released Tuesday. Executives have blamed password sharing, as well as increased competition from other streaming services, for the dip in subscriptions, and now they’re gearing up to turn the tides.

Between January and March this year, Netflix lost 200,000 users. While much of the decline can be blamed on the company’s decision to withdraw from Russia in protest of the war against Ukraine, it’s the biggest drop since Netflix unveiled plans in 2011 to begin charging separately for its streaming service, which had been bundled for free with its traditional DVD-by-mail service.

Now, a decade later, Netflix is hoping to counter something it has been letting happen: password sharing.

During an earnings call in 2016, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said the company wouldn’t charge users for sharing their passwords. Instead, he called password sharing “something you have to learn to live with,” CNBC reports .

Netflix testing fee for accounts shared outside household

In a letter to shareholders Tuesday, Netflix executives reported that more than 100 million households are using a different household’s account. While discussing quarterly earnings, Hastings said password sharing, in addition to streaming competition, is believed to be causing “lower acquisition and lower growth.”

“This is a big opportunity as these households are already watching Netflix and enjoying our service,” the letter reads . Executives continued, outlining a move Netflix made earlier this year to begin testing new features to monetize password sharing by allowing members to add users to an account – with one including a small fee for the subscriber.

In March, Netflix said that while features like separate profiles and multiple streams available through its standard and premium plans have been “hugely popular,” they have led to “confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared.”

Two new features have been rolled out for members in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru that will “enable members who share outside their household to do so easily and securely, while also paying a bit more.”

Users with Netflix’s standard or premium plans are able to add sub accounts for up to two people living outside their household for $2.99. The second feature, available for all three Netflix plans, allows users who share their account to transfer profile information either to a new account or an Extra Member sub account.

Netflix testing fee for accounts shared outside household

Netflix hasn’t yet said whether these features will be widely available anytime soon, but changes are expected within the next year or so.

The streaming service may also soon offer cheaper ad-supported plans for subscribers rattled by inflation, Reuters reports . Other services like Hulu and Peacock offer similar plans, and Disney+ is on track to debut a similar offering later this year.

Earlier this year, Netflix raised monthly subscription prices in the U.S. for all plans in order for the service to “continue to offer a wide variety of quality entertainment options.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Amazon has a new name for its free streaming TV service

Amazon said Wednesday it's rebranding its free-to-stream, ad-supported service from IMDb TV to Amazon Freevee. The service was launched in 2019 as IMDb Freedive. Ad-based, on-demand offerings are on the rise in a market that's filled with subscription services. Amazon jumped into the ad-supported video streaming market three years ago...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reed Hastings
Daily Mail

Netflix is losing '$6.25 BILLION a year' as users flock to illegal password-sharing marketplaces offering its top $19.99-a-month package for just $1: Disney+ and HBO are also being ripped off

Netflix is losing billions of dollars a year because of illegal password-sharing 'marketplaces' that offer access for just $1, experts have claimed. The popular streaming app is missing out on up to $6.25billion annually as customers use the services to dodge the $19.99 a month premium account fee. But the...
TV & VIDEOS
TechCrunch

Netflix to introduce ad-supported plans in a major shift

The firm, which reported a loss of 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter, will introduce the ad-supported plans to give customers more choice, company’s co-chief executive Reed Hastings said on the earnings call. The upcoming ad-supported plans will mark a major shift in how Netflix has previously viewed advertisement...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Subscribers#Passwords#Peru#Russia#Nexstar#Cnbc
TechRadar

US Netflix account sharers won't have to pay up – for now

Netflix has no current plans to bring its account-sharing surcharge to the US, the company has told TechRadar. This is excellent news for the roughly 50% of all US Netflix account holders who, according to a recent study by Time2Play, share their accounts with people outside their households. Netflix recently...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Elon Musk blames Netflix's failing fortunes on 'the woke mind virus' that has made it 'unwatchable' after streaming giant lost over 200,000 subscribers and shares dipped 25%

Elon Musk has slammed 'unwatchable' Netflix for becoming infected by the 'woke mind virus' as the streaming giant hemorrhages subscribers. The US company lost 200,000 users between January and March this year, with shares crashing by 25 per cent, a quarterly report announced yesterday revealed. Netflix projected a loss of...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
CNBC

Netflix is exploring lower-priced, ad-supported plans after years of resisting

After years of resisting advertisements on its streaming service, Netflix is now "open" to offering lower-priced tiers with ads, co-CEO Reed Hastings said Tuesday. Hastings has long been opposed to adding commercials or other promotions to the platform. He said during the company's prerecorded earnings conference call, however, that it...
TV & VIDEOS
Android Central

Netflix confirms a cheaper plan is in the cards, but there's a big caveat

Reed Hastings, Netflix's co-founder and co-CEO, is open to a lower-cost tier. The cheaper streaming plan will be geared toward "advertising-tolerant" customers. Netflix plans to explore the option in the next two years. While other major streaming services, such as HBO Max and Hulu, already have ad-supported tiers, Netflix has...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Netflix fans lavish praise on Heartstopper after series earns rare 100 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix viewers have heaped praise on the new series Heartstopper, comparing it to teen drama Skins and the Channel 4 show It’s a Sin.Adapted from a graphic novel by Alice Oseman, Heartstopper follows a teen romance between Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke), two students at a grammar school.The series has earned a rare 100 per cent score on review aggragator site Rotten Tomatoes (at the time of writing), indicting a complete consensus of positive reviews.Viewers have shared their praise for the series on social media, with particular enthusiasm being directed towards the two lead actors.“Just finished the...
TV SERIES
GAMINGbible

Netflix Responds To Drop In Subscribers By Cancelling Even More Projects

Netflix has responded to its recent drop in subscribers by announcing its intention to cancel a number of highly antipcated original shows. If you've been paying attention over the last week, you'll know that Netflix isn't having the best time right now. The streaming giant revealed in its latest earnings report that subscriptions were down 200,000 in total from last quarter, the biggest loss the company has seen in nearly 10 years.
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

Netflix’s bad news could still be good news for you

For the first time in over a decade, Netflix is on the back foot. Despite still boasting more subscribers than any other streaming service (around 221 million at the turn of the year), Netflix bosses revealed in the company’s latest investor report that the platform has hemorrhaged 200,000 paying customers since the beginning of 2022 – a figure expected to reach 2 million come the end of June.
TV & VIDEOS
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy