ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

4-week-old dies after father put alcohol in baby bottle, according to deputies

By Nexstar Media Wire, Robert Pandolfino
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MT1kK_0fEfK3GB00

TAMPA ( WFLA ) — A Georgia couple accused of giving their 4-week-old alcohol in a baby bottle have been charged with murder.

Detectives arrested 25-year-old Marquis Colvin and 24-year-old Sydnei Dunn, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Deputies were contacted by authorities at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on April 13 after the two brought the infant in unresponsive. Hospital employees were suspicious of the circumstances surrounding the baby’s condition and called the police.

“CHOA officials stated that the circumstances surrounding the child’s condition did not make sense and sounded as if they needed to be looked into by law enforcement,” the sheriff’s office said.

3 babies hospitalized after eating THC-infused crackers at day care

Deputies said Dunn admitted that she consumed a large amount of alcohol the day before and then breastfed the child. She also told detectives that Colvin put alcohol in the baby’s bottle. They decided to go to the hospital after the baby became unresponsive.

Doctors said the child had more than four times the legal limit of alcohol for an adult in its system.

During a search of the home where the couple lives, detectives found what they called “evidence of the crime” as well as a firearm.

Both were charged on April 14 with murder, cruelty to children, and reckless conduct. Colvin is also facing a parole violation and is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Colvin and Dunn were being held in the Paulding County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Waco PD Makes Murder Arrest

Waco, TEXAS (FOX44) — The Waco Police Department has made an arrest in a murder that took place on Friday, April 15th. 34-year-old Evaristo Jacobo Garcia has been arrested in Tow, Texas, located in Llano County. Investigators say he shot and killed Johnny Vidal Hogan at his home near the 3100 block of Pipkin Lane […]
WACO, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
BigCountryHomepage

‘I don’t remember’: Abilene woman speaks from jail after Tuesday high-speed chase, officer-involved shooting

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman who was arrested after a high-speed chase and officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in the Big Country says she doesn’t remember how she landed in jail. Law enforcement officers are gathering information about Tuesday night’s capture of a driver after a high-speed chase that ended in Merkel.  According […]
ABILENE, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man shoots at young daughter, mother during custody exchange

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police say he shot at his child and the child’s mother during a custody exchange. Isaac Mancha is facing three counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon and one charge for possession of marijuana.  The incident happened on April 7 when an officer with the […]
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Murder#Crime#4 Week Old#Wfla#Children S Healthcare#Choa
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ValleyCentral

‘Grim Reaper Rapist’ taken into custody

ARANSAS PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man dubbed the “Grim Reaper Rapist” was taken into custody after a several year investigation. Adrian Martinez, 38, was taken into custody after being linked to two rape cases in Aransas Pass, as well as a separate case near Houston. Police added that a “confirmed DNA specimen” was collected […]
ARANSAS PASS, TX
The Independent

Decomposing bodies of mother and twins found dead in car in Florida

Florida police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her 3-year-old twins, after their bodies were found decomposing inside a Cadillac on Friday.Officers arrived to the Manatee Cove apartment complex in the city of Mebourne on Sunday night, after a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with a “really bad stench” coming from inside.“The windows are all fogged. They said there’s like a really bad stench coming out of it,” the caller said, according to WFTV. “But, you can’t see into the car because the windows are so fogged.”Police identified those inside as Andrea Langhorst, 35, and her twins...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTUL

Second arrest made in connection to 2017 Oklahoma City murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — UPDATE. Stacey Juarez was arrested in Missouri on Thursday and booked into the Jasper County Jail. An arrest warrant was issued for a second person in connection to a 2017 Oklahoma City murder. Wilson Perez, 19, was found dead at Harlow Park back in September...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
K945

Texas Mystery of the Severed Leg Found on I-10 Has Been Solved

Last month, Texas police were left scratching their heads after a motorist made a gruesome discovery. According to long-haul experts at Freight Waves, a severed leg was found in Cibolo, Texas, and authorities have finally found out where it came from. Back on March 22nd, a chilling discovery was made...
CIBOLO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Missing Midland man found dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to the Midland Police Department, 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca, who went missing earlier this month, was found dead Monday afternoon.  Around 1:00 pm on April 11, officers with MPD were dispatched to the vicinity of TX-349 after a body was found. That body was identified as Machuca. His cause of death is currently unknown. MPD said […]
MIDLAND, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy