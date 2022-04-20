ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Emporia High girls soccer shut out by Topeka Seaman 2-0

By Greg Rahe
KVOE
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Emporia High girls soccer team was shut out by Topeka...

kvoe.com

KSNT News

Kansas baseball coaches push for expanded schedule

NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT)- For a long time high school baseball teams in the state of Kansas have only been allowed to play 20 games in the regular season. This remains true now, but some coaches in the state want this to change. “We have just as good of baseball as everybody else but we are […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Prep baseball & softball scores and highlights from Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Here are some scores and highlights from high school baseball and softball from around the state on Tuesday, April 19. Baseball Scores: Heights 12, Southwest 1 (Gm1), Heights 1, Southwest 0 (Gm2) Great Bend 4, Dodge City 3 Hutchinson 3, Derby 2 Haven 18, Nickerson 4 (Gm1), Haven 17, Nickerson 1 […]
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Washburn Rural’s Zach Sulzen-Watson

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Washburn Rural’s Zach Sulzen-Watson. Sulzen-Watson competes in track and field and powerlifting for the Junior Blues. He maintains a 4.06 GPA and takes part in National Honor Society, Freshman Mentor Program and Robotics Club.
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

KWU women's tennis falls to Southwestern, 7-0

Kansas Wesleyan Women's Tennis dropped its match to Southwestern College on Wednesday at Central High School by a 7-0 score. Southwestern is receiving votes in the latest NAIA Poll, and is leading the KCAC. The Coyotes were short handed in the match due to injury and gave up default points...
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Dragon softball sweeps in Goodland

GOODLAND – Freshman second baseman Ella Dougherty extended her hitting streak to 16 games with a season-high six hits in a doubleheader to lead the No. 20 Hutchinson Community College softball team to a Jayhawk Conference doubleheader sweep of Northwest Tech on Wednesday afternoon. Dougherty was a combined 6...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Dragons capture 3rd-straight league team championship

NEWTON – Cold temperatures, wind and even a little sleet couldn’t stop the No. 4-ranked Hutchinson Community College men’s golf team from winning its third-straight Jayhawk Conference team championship on Tuesday at Sand Creek Station. Hutchinson won the 2022 team championship with a 29-stroke victory over Garden...
HUTCHINSON, KS

