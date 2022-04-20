Emporia High girls soccer shut out by Topeka Seaman 2-0

NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT)- For a long time high school baseball teams in the state of Kansas have only been allowed to play 20 games in the regular season. This remains true now, but some coaches in the state want this to change. “We have just as good of baseball as everybody else but we are […]
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Here are some scores and highlights from high school baseball and softball from around the state on Tuesday, April 19. Baseball Scores: Heights 12, Southwest 1 (Gm1), Heights 1, Southwest 0 (Gm2) Great Bend 4, Dodge City 3 Hutchinson 3, Derby 2 Haven 18, Nickerson 4 (Gm1), Haven 17, Nickerson 1 […]
When Salina Central freshman Caroline Fields attended her first diving practice, she didn't know to expect.
She had no previous diving experience, but with her six-year background in gymnastics, she thought it might be a good match.
...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Washburn Rural’s Zach Sulzen-Watson. Sulzen-Watson competes in track and field and powerlifting for the Junior Blues. He maintains a 4.06 GPA and takes part in National Honor Society, Freshman Mentor Program and Robotics Club.
Rogers State claimed the MIAA Men’s Golf Championship Tuesday at the WinterStone Golf Course in Independence, Missouri. The Hillcats capped off the season as the MIAA regular season and tournament champions. No. 13 Rogers State secured the team championship by firing a 54-hole, 11-over par 875 (292-288-295), while Central...
Kansas Wesleyan Women's Tennis dropped its match to Southwestern College on Wednesday at Central High School by a 7-0 score. Southwestern is receiving votes in the latest NAIA Poll, and is leading the KCAC. The Coyotes were short handed in the match due to injury and gave up default points...
GOODLAND – Freshman second baseman Ella Dougherty extended her hitting streak to 16 games with a season-high six hits in a doubleheader to lead the No. 20 Hutchinson Community College softball team to a Jayhawk Conference doubleheader sweep of Northwest Tech on Wednesday afternoon. Dougherty was a combined 6...
Salina Central senior Aubrie Kierscht is looking for a new place to play college basketball. On Friday, Kierscht announced that she was reopening her recruitment after signing to play at Navy in February. "I was 100% committed to Navy and their staff, but with much thought, prayer, and discussion with...
Mid-Buchanan 5 Chillicothe 3 OT. Full coverage here. Savannah is the winner of the Pony Express tournament, defeating Smithville 5-4 in the championship game. The Savages are now 18-4 and have won four straight. They also won the Excelsior Springs tournament earlier this season. In the fifth place game, Chillicothe...
NEWTON – Cold temperatures, wind and even a little sleet couldn’t stop the No. 4-ranked Hutchinson Community College men’s golf team from winning its third-straight Jayhawk Conference team championship on Tuesday at Sand Creek Station. Hutchinson won the 2022 team championship with a 29-stroke victory over Garden...
Comments / 0