Hadier Jassim and Mitch Riebow both disliked their neighbors in 2010—until they met at a party, hit it off, then realized they were each other’s neighbors. “We were both attending college at Minnesota State University in Mankato, Minnesota,” the couple shares. “We met at a Halloween party hosted by our mutual friend and learned that night that we were next-door neighbors in our apartment complex. It was funny because Hadier would always complain that the neighbors next to her were playing loud music, and Mitch and his roommates would always complain about how loud the neighbor girls were. It was actually funny when we met, because we felt like we had known one another for a while.”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO