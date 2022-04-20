Person dies in crash on SR 429 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One person died in a single-vehicle crash in Orange County on Wednesday morning.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened before 8 a.m. on State Road 429 at mile marker 15.
Troopers said the vehicle involved was traveling north when it hit a concrete barrier. The driver died on the scene.
