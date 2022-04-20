Buck Showalter to miss Wednesday's Mets game due to medical procedure

Buck Showalter won’t be in the Mets dugout when New York takes the field against the Giants on Wednesday night, as the manager told reporters following Tuesday’s doubleheader sweep that he will be undergoing a medical procedure.

Showalter, 65, said he hopes to be back on Thursday afternoon, when the Mets finish their four-game set with San Francisco.

Normally, bench coach Glenn Sherlock would be the manager in Showalter’s place, but he is still on the COVID-19 list. There is a chance Sherlock will be cleared in time to manage Wednesday’s game, but if not, the team will have to name a different fill-in manager.

