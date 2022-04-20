How to manage stress in healthy ways

(WYTV) – Food prices, gas prices, where’s my tax refund, masks again for more COVID-19? Stressed out yet? Overwhelmed by it all?

Psychologists advise us to eat as healthy as we can, which helps our mood. Take care not to drink too much, whether it’s alcohol or caffeine.

It can be easy to think about everything out of your control. Instead, just focus on what you can.

“But it is challenging because it’s probably more important than ever to have to be intentional about it because, for two years, work, family, everything has been blended because we have been in such close proximity to one another that those boundaries we counted on being clear have changed,” said Dr. Matthew Sacco, of the Cleveland Clinic.

A few more suggestions: try working out, and it doesn’t have to be back-breaking. Go for walks, or ride a bike, and be careful about how much time you spend on social media and reading the news.

