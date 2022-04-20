Victim’s mother, defendant give emotional testimony on 2nd day of Lake Palestine trial

Summary

Wednesday saw an emotional day of testimony from both Roberto Hernandez’s family and relatives for Jeffrey Hampton.

Hernandez’s mother Judith said through an interpreter that the death of her son “ended her life” and described the sound of the boat hitting the dock seemed like a “chainsaw.”

She then described all the emotions that she felt after seeing her son’s dead body, which had suffered gruesome head injuries.

“I saw my son lying face down in the water. The side of his head was gone… I felt like I was dreaming. All I wanted to do was wake up…. This can’t be happening.” Judith Hernandez

Judith described her son Roberto as a “protector” of his younger siblings, a boy who loved to dance and wanted to run an animal shelter when he was older.

“Roberto treated people very well.,” she said. “Everyone liked him…He would help in so many ways. He would hold the door for elderly people, help mow people’s yards. He would say ‘You don’t have to pay me. This is helping me learn.'”

Photos of Roberto that were taken in the weeks leading up to the crash were shown to the jury, showing a teen on the verge of high school who was at his happiest when he was with his family.

His sister Alexa told stories on the witness stand of how he protected her at school and made a point to make friends with the new students, particularly those who had moved from Mexico.

Alexa Hernandez wore a shirt on the stand that had Roberto’s name on it that read: “First he was my brother. Then he was my best friend. Now he is my Angel.”

In the afternoon, Hampton himself took the stand in his own defense where he offered a tearful apology to the Hernandez family.

“I would just ask them to find it in their hearts to forgive me so they can have peace…I’m sorry. I’m so sorry.” Jeffrey Hampton

He stressed that the crash was an accident and admitted that he was “heavily intoxicated” despite being on parole for a past conviction. He was criticized by the prosecution for leaving the scene. Hampton said he didn’t know someone had been hit and no one told him a child was injured.

Hampton acknowledged that he has “White Pride” and other white supremacist tattoos on his body that were obtained when he was in prison in his early twenties.

He claimed that he only got them to fit into the prison culture and that he was “not a monster.”

Also called by the defense were Hampton’s mother, ex-wife and cousin. All spoke on the rough childhood Hampton went through after his mother gave birth to him at 16 years old and the lack of male authority figures in his life. His father, uncle and grandmother were all addicted to various drugs.

The three women also testified that he was a “hard worker,” “loving to his children” and involved in his children’s lives.

His mother, Bobbi Lacy, told the jury “[Jeffrey’s] a good man. He’s got a good heart. He’s just very irresponsible.”

Closing arguments will begin Thursday morning at 8:30 a.m. The prosecution is seeking a life sentence while the defense will simply ask the jury to assign a sentence they see fit.

Prosecution has no questions for Martinez. The next witness is Nicole White, second-cousin to Hampton. She says he’s the closest family she has from his dad’s side and “the light of her life.”

Martinez describes Hampton as a “hard worker,” “loving” and involved in their children’s lives.

They split up roughly 6 months before the accident.

“Joey’s a good man. He’s got a good heart. He’s just very irresponsible.” Lacy said to the jury about what she would to them about Hampton.

Lacy was not questioned by the prosecution.

The next witness is Tabitha Martinez, Hampton’s ex-wife.

Lacy got emotional on the stand talking about she sent Hampton and his sibling back to their dad. She said she didn’t want her children growing up with a stripper as a mom and she didn’t make enough to support them.

Lacy gave birth to Hampton when she was 16 years old in 1988. When she and the father split up three years later, she initially took Hampton with her. She said many members of the father’s family were drug users.

Testimony from Hampton has ended after a little over an hour. The next witness is Bobbi Lacy, Hampton’s mother.

The defense reveals that they won’t ask the jury for a particular sentence, but leave it up to the jury. Questioning back to ADA Coltman.

Coltman passes questioning back to the defense after about 35 minutes.

The defense is now on re-direct.

Coltman: What in your history suggests that you would have stopped if you had known someone had been hurt?

Hampton: Nothing… But I’m not a monster. I would’ve stopped had I known a kid had been hurt.

Coltman asked about the tattoos on his body and why he got them in prison. It includes one that says “White Pride.”

Hampton said he got it to mean he was proud of his race, not that he believed he was superior to other races.

“Please understand that this was an accident. Please understand I didn’t mean to hurt that baby at all.”-Jeffrey Hampton on what he would say to the jury.

Questioning now given to the prosecution. ADA Coltman will lead.

“I would just ask them to find t in their hearts to forgive me so they can have peace…I’m sorry. I’m so sorry.”-Jeffrey Hampton on what he would say to the Hernandez family. He cried as he said it.

Hampton said the stupidest thing he did that day was drive away from the accident.

He claims to not have known he hit anyone and that he didn’t want to get in trouble for ramming the dock. Also said he doesn’t remember the actual accident itself.

Hampton crying on the stand while talking about his kids. Several members of the Hernandez family just walked out.

The first witness for the defense is Jeffrey Hampton himself. He will testify on his own behalf.

Defense opened with questions to Hampton about his past convictions.

Brief questioning from the defense. Just about prior criminal past. ADA Noah Coltman has now rested the case for the State.

First witness for the defense will be called in 10 minutes

Back in the courtroom. They’ve already started. State calling a few more investigators on the case.

I don’t believe that it will be long before they rest their case.

Alexa telling stories how he would protect her at school as well as make friends with new students. He also told their mom repeatedly he wanted to buy her a house one day.

No questions for Alexa from the defense. Judge Jackson sends jury on lunch break. We believe ADA Coltman has a couple more witnesses before they rest the case.

Alexa Hernandez says her mom changed a lot after Roberto’s death. She doesn’t like cooking anymore because it reminds her of Roberto. He would always come home, saying “Mom, you’re cooking is so good! You know this is my favorite!”

Roberto’s 15-year-old sister Alexa now testifying. Comes in holding a teddy bear. She is wearing a white shirt that reads: “First he was my brother. Then he was my best friend. Now he is my Angel.”

“We lost almost everything. Not only did my son die, but I feel like I have as well… Before this, we were really happy and now everything’s over…You want to die, but you can’t because there are others that still need you.” -Judith Hernandez

Hernandez says she worked and saved for two years so Roberto could get braces. When he had them put on, he wanted to show them off.

“He waited for three days and he only got to enjoy them for three days.”

“Roberto treated people very well. Everyone liked him…He would help in so many ways. He would hold the door for elderly people, help mow people’s yards. He would say ‘You don’t have to pay me. This is helping me learn.'”-Hernandez on her son’s personality

Hernandez said the sound of the boat was very loud and “sounded like a chainsaw” and was going very quickly toward the children.

Hernandez said after checking on the kids on the shore before the crash she “felt there was no danger and they were in a good place.”

Hernandez says that Roberto wanted to run an animal shelter as a veterinarian.

Dr. Greenburg’s testimony is done. Defense had no questions. The next witness is Judith Hernandez, Roberto’s mother. She only speaks Spanish and an interpreter will be used to translate her testimony.

ADA Coltman: “Would it be fair to say that the majority of Roberto’s brain was missing after the crash?”

Greenburg: “Yes.”

First witness is Dr. Natasha Greenburg, a medical examiner from Fort Worth. She performed the autopsy on Roberto Hernandez.

Jury not back yet but ADA Coltman says that he’s got about 3-4 more witnesses that will take us to lunch. He’s got one more witness in the afternoon and will likely rest after that.

Defense is trying to paint a picture that Hampton wouldn’t trust the officers and was worried about going back to prison. Also, he might not have even remembered the crash. Questioning back to prosecution.

Defense asks if it’s possible that Hampton didn’t trust them because he’d been lied to in the past by Dallas PD.

Smith said it’s possible.

9:45 a.m.

Defense asks if Smith is aware that certain interview techniques she used (The Reid Method) has been criticized and revised recently.

She says yes but would still use them depending on the case.

Prosecution passes questioning of Det. Smith to defense.

9:35 a.m.

Hampton and Det. Smith got into a VERY heated shouting match toward end of the interview. Lots of vulgar language, her saying he “doesn’t care that he killed a kid.” She then stormed out.

Her partner stayed back and tried to play the part of the “good cop” to get Hampton to tell more about what happened.

9:30 a.m.

ADA Coltman stops the video and asks Det. Smith if Hampton’s demeanor changed after she mentioned that a child had been killed.

Smith said “No.”

Detective Smith after this exchange asked about Roberto saying “A child is dead.” Hampton denied hitting the dock again.

9:18 a.m.

“I like how you sit there and judge me like I’m some kind of piece of s***,” Hampton said to the other detective interviewing him.

Denied again hitting anything and said repeatedly he didn’t know why he was there.

9:16 a.m.

Hampton says on the interview that he can’t drink because he’s on probation.

He also claimed at the beginning that he didn’t hit anything that he knew about.

“If I had hit a dock, I would’ve stopped that boat,” he said.

Multiple witnesses said the boat drove away at near full speed after the collission into the dock.

First witness is Theresa Smith, a detective with Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

A video of an interview by detectives with Jeffrey Hampton the night of the crash is being played for the jury now.

The witness will not be called. His lawyer has said that the inmate has elected to plead the 5th Amendment and would not testify.

He had been bussed back to Smith County from a TDCJ facility. Jury is being brought in.

First witness on Wednesday is Theresa Smith, a detective with Smith County. She was called to the scene by Game Wardens the night of the crash.

A witness that is due to testify is currently in the Smith County Jail. It looks like both sides are trying to work logistics on getting him over here. That man’s lawyer currently talking with prosecutors.

Preview

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The sentencing trial of a Tyler man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter after running over a 14-year-old with a boat on Lake Palestine in 2019 entered its second day Wednesday.

34-year-old Jeffrey Hampton admitted to causing the death of Roberto Carlos Hernandez last week , but has chosen to have a jury decide its fate.

Manslaughter is normally a second-degree felony, carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years in Texas. However, the sentencing range is enhanced to between five to 99 years due to Hampton’s past criminal convictions in Dallas.

Smith County prosecutors have asked for a life sentence for Hampton, saying he was being unduly reckless by crashing a boat at full speed through a dock and then did not stop as he left the scene.

Assistant District Attorney Noah Coltman showed the jury photos of Hernandez’s mutilated body after he was hit by the boat’s propellors. The images were so graphic that they were not displayed for the full courtroom to view.

He called Hernandez a “protective big brother” who was holding his two-year-old sister at the time of the crash. Hernandez was able to shield her from the boat and she escaped without so much as a scratch.

Multiple witnesses who were nearly hit by the boat themselves gave emotional testimony on Tuesday , describing what it was like seeing it plow through the dock and a nearby group of children.

The boat left the scene so quickly, many initially assumed there had to be something wrong with the boat and that’s why it didn’t stop.

In the opening statement for the defense, attorney Mishae Boren called the incident a “tragedy” and as a mother to two young children herself, she “couldn’t imagine what Roberto’s family is going through.”

She also told the jury the evidence will show that Hampton and everyone else on the boat had no idea that someone else had been hit until later that night. Boren also said it’s likely Hampton will testify on his own behalf later in the trial.

