ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Israel to send helmets and body armor to Ukraine in policy shift

By Barak Ravid
Axios
Axios
 2 days ago

Israel will send Ukraine helmets and bullet proof vests for medical teams and first responders, Minister of Defense Benny Gantz told his Ukrainian counterpart on Tuesday. Why...

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Military Convoy - Interfax

(Reuters) - Russian attack helicopters have destroyed a convoy of Ukraine's armoured vehicles and anti-aircraft warfare, the news agency Interfax reported on Sunday, citing Russia's defence ministry. "Attack helicopters KA-52 ... destroyed weapons and military equipment of the armed forces of Ukraine," the agency cited the ministry as saying in...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksii Reznikov
Person
Benny Gantz
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israel#Ukraine#Russia#Body Armor#Ukrainian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Helmets
americanmilitarynews.com

Photos: Ukraine forces say they defeated ‘elite’ Russian armored brigade

Ukrainian forces claimed on Thursday that they had defeated an “elite” Russian armored brigade during a recent battle. “38th OMSBr zs rf [38th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade] and its scrap metal,” the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s Strategic Command said in a Facebook post. “More precisely, this is exactly what our defenders turn units of the occupier into, no matter how ‘elite’ they may be.”
MILITARY
The Independent

Russia deploying soldiers ‘as old as 60 and giving conscripts 19th century rifles’

Russia’s stretched military is reportedly sending soldiers to fight in Ukraine with weapons developed in the late 19th century.Conscripts in the Russian-backed Donbas region are said to have been dispatched into front-line fighting with a rifle called a Mosin, with the Kremlin relying on weapons stocks dating to the Second World War. Vladimir Putin’s forces have struggled against fierce Ukrainian resistance and a steady supply of modern weaponry from Western allies.After nearly six weeks of war, Moscow has claimed only limited territorial gains and while notching up significant losses in terms of vehicles, weapons and troops.Nato estimates that up...
MILITARY
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
86K+
Followers
40K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy