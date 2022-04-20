ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Israeli ultra-nationalists to march in Jerusalem despite ban

By ILAN BEN ZION
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14k9A2_0fEfEQsJ00
Israel Palestinians FILE - Israeli police are deployed in the Old City of Jerusalem, April 17, 2022. A group of Israeli ultra-nationalists said it is determined to go ahead with a flag-waving march around predominantly Palestinian areas of Jerusalem’s Old City, brushing aside a police ban of an event that served as one of the triggers of last year’s Israel-Gaza war. Israeli police said Wednesday, April 20, 2021, that a large number of officers were deployed around Jerusalem’s historic Old City during the Jewish holiday of Passover and the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean, File) (Mahmoud Illean)

JERUSALEM — (AP) — A group of Israeli ultra-nationalists said it is determined to go ahead with a flag-waving march around predominantly Palestinian areas of Jerusalem's Old City on Wednesday, brushing aside a police ban of an event that served as one of the triggers of last year's Israel-Gaza war.

In a sign of the already heated atmosphere, a small group of Palestinian protesters threw rocks at police while hundreds of Jewish visitors entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount.

The hilltop shrine in Jerusalem’s Old City is the third holiest in Islam, while for Jews it is their holiest site, where two temples stood in antiquity. It is the emotional ground zero for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and a flashpoint for previous rounds of violence.

Amateur video from the scene appeared to show police using sponge-tipped plastic projectiles intended to be non-lethal as the protesters barricaded themselves inside the mosque. Police said a firebomb thrown by one of the protesters set a carpet outside the mosque on fire, but it was quickly extinguished. No injuries were reported.

Israeli police said a large number of officers were deployed around Jerusalem's historic Old City, home to religious sites for Jews, Christians and Muslims, out of concern that confrontations could further ignite an already tense situation in the city during the Jewish holiday of Passover and the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

“At this stage the police are not approving the protest march under the requested layout,” the police said in a statement, without elaborating. They could not be reached for comment Wednesday on whether the march would be banned altogether, or just on the proposed route past the Damascus Gate.

The Palestinian militant group Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, said Wednesday that Israel “bears full responsibility for the repercussions” if it allows the march “to approach our holy sites,” but didn’t specify what actions it would take or what its red lines would be.

Several nationalist Israeli politicians said they would be attending the march, including ultra-nationalist parliament member Itamar Ben Gvir, a disciple of the late Rabbi Meir Kahane and a frequent provocateur in sensitive Palestinian neighborhoods of east Jerusalem.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement that he would bar Ben Gvir from attending the rally. “I don’t intend to allow petty politics to endanger human lives,” he said.

In a similar situation last May, Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired rockets toward Jerusalem as Israeli nationalists holding a flag march were making their way to the Old City. The events set off an 11-day war between Israel and the militant group Hamas that rules Gaza.

Israeli-Palestinian tensions have surged in recent weeks after a series of deadly attacks inside Israel, followed by military operations in the West Bank. On Monday, Palestinian militants fired a rocket from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel for the first time in months, and Israel responded with airstrikes. These followed days of clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians at the flashpoint holy site in Jerusalem.

Noam Nisan, one of the organizers of the planned march, told Kan public radio that it would proceed as planned on Wednesday. “A Jew with a flag in Jerusalem is not a provocation," he said.

He said that the demonstration was a response to buses being stoned earlier this week while driving to the Western Wall, the holiest place where Jews can pray, located in Jerusalem's Old City.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Turkey's Erdogan condemns Israeli 'intervention' at Al-Aqsa mosque

ANKARA, April 17 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday he had told his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas that he condemned Israeli "intervention on worshippers" at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque and threats to its "status or spirit". Erdogan's comments come amid efforts by Turkey and Israel in recent weeks...
RELIGION
The Independent

Israeli government on verge of collapse as Netanyahu eyes political comeback

Just when Israel thought it was enjoying some political stability, the abrupt departure of a member of prime minister Naftali Bennett’s government has sent shockwaves through Jerusalem.On Wednesday, Idit Silman, a right-wing member of the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, announced her defection from Bennett’s political party, Yamina, robbing the government of its majority. The coalition whip is said to have resigned after reports of middle-of-the-night secret meetings between the former PM and Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu, who is desperate for a political comeback. The crisis comes after a series of deadly attacks in Israel that killed 11 Israelis, putting high pressure...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#East Jerusalem#Hamas#Protest#Israeli#Ap#Jewish#Jews#Islam#Christians#Muslims
Reuters

Top U.S. diplomat flies to Israel for summit with 4 Arab states

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken flies on Saturday to Israel, where he will attend an Israeli-Arab summit during a visit also likely to be dominated by discussions about the Iran nuclear talks and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Blinken will meet Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

UN warns the UK government to stop matching lone female Ukraine refugees with single men over fears they could be exploited

Ukrainian women and children should not be matched with single men amid concerns that they will be exploited, the UN refugee agency has warned. The UNHCR has called on the UK government after seeing 'increasing reports' of female refugees feeling at risk from people who have sponsored them to come to the UK under the Homes for Ukraine matching scheme.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Palestine
NewsBreak
Protests
US News and World Report

U.S. VP Harris Condemns Attacks in Israel in Call With Its President

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris condemned attacks in Israel that have killed 14 people and said U.S. support for Israel's security was unwavering in a call with Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday, the White House said. "The Vice President expressed support for continued efforts to reduce tensions,"...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

Syria's Air Defences Confront 'Israeli Aggression', State Media Report

CAIRO (Reuters) - Syrian air defences confronted an "Israeli air aggression" on Saturday in the country's central region, Syrian state media reported. "At 6:45 pm today, the Israeli enemy launched an air aggression from the north of Lebanon, targeting some points in the central region," state media said citing a military source.
MILITARY
The Conversation Africa

Russia’s war with Ukraine: Five reasons why many African countries choose to be ‘neutral’

In early March the United Nation’s General Assembly voted on a resolution demanding Russia immediately stop its military operations in Ukraine. Out of 193 member states, 141 voted in support of the resolution, five voted against, 35 abstained and 12 didn’t vote at all. Of the 54 African member states, Eritrea voted against the resolution, 16 African countries including South Africa abstained, while nine other countries did not vote at all.
POLITICS
Reuters

Morocco condemns Israeli raid on Jerusalem's Al Aqsa mosque

RABAT, April 16 (Reuters) - Morocco condemned on Saturday the Israeli raid on Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem saying the escalation undermines peace efforts. At least 152 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli riot police inside Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound on Friday, the latest outbreak in a recent upsurge of violence that has raised fears of a slide back to wider conflict.
MIDDLE EAST
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
35K+
Followers
65K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy