View the original article to see embedded media. The 2022 Playoffs are already shaping up to be one of the most entertaining post-season in a while. The action on the court has been sensational, but the action off the court has been incredibly entertaining. If anyone has been watching the Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves, they know exactly what we are talking about.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO