'RHOP's Ashley Darby Confirms Split From Michael Darby: 'Our Romantic Bond Is Broken'

Bravo

"Real Housewives of Potomac" star Ashley Darby and husband Michael Darby have decided to call it quits.

Ashley announced the news in a statement to Bravo's "Daily Dish."

"Almost eight years ago, when Michael and I said 'I do,' we anticipated sharing every single day together from that moment forward. Unfortunately, that is not our current reality. We have decided to separate. We are aware that there will be many speculative views as to why we have made this decision," the statement reads.

Ashley and Michael share two sons, Dean Michael Darby, two and Dylan, one-year-old Matthew Darby. And while the births of their children was a welcome blessing, viewers of the show saw the couple battle to overcome a slew of challenges, including infidelity.

"People will be quick to assume that the causes were too much intrusion by reality TV into the most personal parts of our lives, age gap issues, cultural problems, or child-rearing differences," Ashley's statement continued. "Pieces of all these may have affected our pure love for each other, but no one reason is the root cause of our mutual decision to go our separate ways," she said. "We are now both at very different stages in our lives and have different goals for our futures. We both want the other to achieve true happiness and fulfillment and feel that we cannot do this together."

Ashley says she and Michael will continue to co-parent in a healthy way.

"While our romantic bond is broken, we will always love and respect each other. We also know that true happiness can only be achieved by continuing to work together and putting our hearts and souls into raising our two beautiful boys, Dean and Dylan. They will always feel loved and supported, for they were truly created out of love. As this is a personal matter for us, we appreciate everyone who has been a part of our journey and ask for your continued support by respecting us as we go through this emotional situation."

We wish Ashley and her family the best.

The seventh season of the show is on the way, but in the meantime, Bravo released show spinoff, "The Real Housewives of Potomac: Karen's Grande Dame Reunion."