ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Alexander Wang returns to runway after sexual assault claims

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UU0q2_0fEfDOJs00
Alexander Wang Comeback A model is framed in the East Gate at Old Chinatown Plaza as she walks the runway at fashion designer Alexander Wang's "Fortune City" runway show and party celebrating Asian-American culture, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Chris Pizzello)

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — After taking a break amid sexual assault allegations, fashion designer Alexander Wang’s comeback to the runway was greeted with adoration during his highly anticipated show in Los Angeles.

Some shouted “This is amazing!” and “I love it!” while others cheered on Wang’s 50-look collection for his “Fortune City” runway show that celebrated Asian-American culture in the historic Chinatown area Tuesday night.

Wang held his first show since 2019, just before several people accused him of sexual assault and drugging male and transgender models.

Wang initially denied the allegations – which first came in late 2020 – calling them “baseless.” Last year, he said in a statement that he disagreed with some of the accuser’s details adding he would “set a better example” as a public figure. A lawyer for the alleged victims later said Wang had met the accusers, saying, “We acknowledge Mr. Wang’s apology and we are moving forward.”

The accusations tarnished Wang’s brand, but did not fully cripple it – especially in China. He still dressed popular figures like Rihanna and Julia Fox while releasing a recent campaign with Lucy Liu. His brand is still being carried in some major retailers.

Tuesday night’s event had the support of 800 invitees who lined up to enter Wang’s show, where a red flood light covered the Central Plaza area. It was a splashy event with stars like Kimora Lee Simmons and Lisa Rinna sitting in the front row while others such as rappers Gunna and Coi Leray, actor Harry Hamlin, K-pop singer CL and model Behtai Prinsloo-Levine watched the 15-minute show.

Wang incorporated models with different ethnic backgrounds and sizes – including a pregnant Adriana Lima who received most of the applause for prancing down the runway with her exposed baby bump. The models sported a variety of pieces with shades of indigo and brown, denim and leather coats, red velour sweat suit, heavy wools shrunken into bike shorts, crop tops and oversized wool coats.

Once the show finished, Wang ran onto the stage with a big smile, waved at attendees — who were mostly dressed in all black — before he darted backstage. The show closed out with a heavy dose of red-colored confetti cascading over everyone, creating a party atmosphere — especially for those who attended the Asian night party that featured a market with local food vendors.

In the market, Wang had cameras following him the whole time. He had numerous people who greeted him with handshakes, hugs and lauded him for his work.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Erika Jayne shows some leg à la Rihanna at Alexander Wang show

No pants, no problem. Erika Jayne attended Alexander Wang’s “Fortune City” runway show on Tuesday night in Los Angeles, arriving in just a pink shirt by the brand and a pair of heels. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star showed off her legs in Wang’s oversized, crystal-striped button-up sans pants, adding a pair of black heels embellished with clear gems. Erika carried a crystal-studded pink bag ($695) to coordinate with her outfit, finishing the look with an intricate half-up hairstyle with crystals pinned into her curls and a pink bow in the back. Despite her recent legal issues, the Bravo star...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Pregnant Adriana Lima Cradles Her Baby Bump on the Runway in Cutout Minidress & Boots for Alexander Wang Fashion Show

Click here to read the full article. Adriana Lima cradles her baby bump chicly in all black for Alexander Wang. The “Ocean’s Eight” actress walked the runway for Alexander Wang’s “Fortune City” show in Los Angeles last night while wearing a look that cradled her baby bump in a sleek way. The supermodel recently announced that she was pregnant with her third child by releasing her first-ever TikTok video. Lima took to the runway in an all-black minidress that featured a plunging neckline and a big circular cutout in the middle that cradled and showcased her baby bump. The garment also...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Takes Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

As with so many trends from the Y2K era over the past few years, shredded jeans have returned to the style spotlight in full force. The heavily-ripped, grated-down denim pieces of yesteryear, once favoured by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé, have been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes. (They’ve also made an increasing return to the runways, too, appearing everywhere from the cult Berlin brand Ottolinger to Chanel.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox Wears a Corset Micro Minidress Out With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly hit the red carpet at the sixth annual Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Sunday, April 10, in grand fashion. The ceremony, which took place at the Beverly Wilshire hotel, is a show of support for the many creatives who style Hollywood's best-dressed celebrities. Presented by brands like Sunglass Hut and MCM, the awards show drew a star-studded crowd, including Kendall Jenner, Shay Mitchell, Paris Hilton, Tiffany Haddish, and more.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Vogue Magazine

Kim Kardashian On Taking Control of Her Image, Pulling Off Balenciaga, and Why North West Is Her Biggest Fashion Critic

You can’t put a label on Kim Kardashian. Since stepping into the spotlight with her game-changing reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2007, Kardashian has become a television fixture, shapewear entrepreneur, social media innovator, criminal justice activist, law student, designer muse, and mother. Set to share yet another side of herself when she unveils, The Kardashians, her Hulu documentary series on April 14th, the star intends to give her audience a cinema verite look at fashion, fame, and family.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Balenciaga’s New Date, Revolve Responds, Selfridges Teams With Jacquemus

Click here to read the full article. WEEKEND DUTY: Balenciaga has shifted the date of its spring 2023 collection unveiling in New York City to May 22 at 11:30 a.m. It had previously announced Saturday, May 21, for its itinerant showing in the U.S. The Paris-based fashion house, controlled by French luxury group Kering, typically occupies a late Sunday morning slot when it takes part in Paris Fashion Week.More from WWDBalenciaga RTW Fall 2022Breakout Style Star Julia Fox's Best Style MomentsFashion Group International Night of Stars 2021 Other details, including the venue, are still under wraps. The industry is witnessing  a strong return...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue Magazine

Amber Valetta, Heidi Klum, and Alessandra Ambrosio Celebrate The Green Carpet Fashion Awards’ Return to Los Angeles with an Intimate Dinner

With the Oscars fast approaching and Hollywood’s red carpet in full swing, there was no better time to announce the return of The Green Carpet Fashion Awards to Los Angeles than last night. A sustainably fashionable crowd including Karolina Kurkova, Elisa Sednaoui, Amber Valetta, Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Italian rock band Måneskin joined environmental campaigner and GCFA founder Livia Firth to celebrate with intimate dinner at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

A$AP Rocky Arrested at LAX Following Trip to Barbados With Rihanna

Rapper A$AP Rocky has reportedly been arrested at LAX airport, according to TMZ. The outlet states that Rocky — whose real name is Rakim Mayers — flew on a private jet from Barbados where he'd been vacationing with Rihanna, who is pregnant with their first child together. Rocky landed in Los Angeles on Wednesday morning. When he exited the plane police officers met him in the terminal and handcuffed him.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Rinna
Person
Harry Hamlin
Person
Rihanna
Person
Gunna
Person
Kimora Lee Simmons
Person
Lucy Liu
Person
Adriana Lima
WSB Radio

A gun, a phone cord spur heated talk at Kardashian trial

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — A smashed gingerbread house, a phone cord wrapped around the neck and a gun grabbed from a nightstand were at the center of disputed testimony Wednesday in a trial over former reality television star Blac Chyna's lawsuit against the Kardashian family. During all-day...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Julia Fox Gets High in the Sky for Supreme as Stiletto-Wearing Flight Attendant in Spring 2022 Campaign

Click here to read the full article. Julia Fox’s latest muse role? Supreme campaign star. The actress posed for director Harmony Korine’s lens in the streetwear brand’s latest campaign for the Spring 2022 season. Starring a slew of skaters and creatives, the campaign finds Fox as a flight attendant on a journey that’s nothing short of a party in the sky. The actress’ passengers include Tyshawn Jones, Tenzin Che Miyahira, Caleb Barnett and Sean Pablo, among others — including a massive teddy bear. For the occasion, the “Screenshot” actress wears a navy blue minidress with wide sleeve straps atop an unbuttoned striped...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Johnny Depp says Amber Heard’s friends took MDMA at wedding and reveals why daughter Lily-Rose didn’t attend

Johnny Depp was asked about his wedding to Amber Heard on day two of his testimony in a high-profile defamation case.Depp testified on Wednesday (20 April) in Fairfax, Virginia, as part of the civil lawsuit he has filed against his ex-wife Amber Heard.During his testimony, Depp said his daughter Lily-Rose Depp, the eldest of his two children with Vanessa Paradis, did not attend his wedding to Heard in 2015.“Lily-Rose did not come to the wedding,” he said. “She and Ms Heard were not on particularly great terms for several reasons.”Depp was then asked whether any alcohol was served at...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assault#Chinatown#Asian American
Glamour

Brooke Shields Pulled a Kardashian in a Bodycon Latex LBD

Brooke Shields has not let the season stop her from wearing skin-tight black latex. For the 2022 Tribeca Ball to benefit the New York Academy of Art in New York City on Tuesday, April 19, supermodel Brooke Shields wore a form-fitting latex dress. The black knee-length sheath is sleeveless with a crew neck. In case you were wondering, Kim Kardashian would definitely approve.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
35K+
Followers
65K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy