Need to park at Atlanta airport? There’s a new project to know about starting today

Construction on south parking deck at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport could cause delays

Passengers heading to the world’s busiest airport will want to know about changes to the parking situation.

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport will close portions of Level 1 of the South parking deck beginning Wednesday. Other levels will close at a later date. The closures are part of the airport’s South Parking Deck Renewal Project.

“Please allow extra time to arrive at the Airport and consider ATL West, Select and North parking options,” the airport tweeted Tuesday night.

While parts of the deck start closing Wednesday, construction officially begins May 1 on the multi-million dollar project. It’s just one part of the airport’s overall plan to renovate parking decks.

WSB spoke with airport officials earlier this month about the south parking deck project.

The work on the south deck will take place on the inner half on the lower three levels near the domestic terminal. All four levels of the outer half and all of level four will remain open.

Approximately 2,500 stalls will be closed at any given time.

“I know everyone is concerned about the 31,000 parking spots here at Hartsfield Jackson, but don’t worry, you will always have a place to park,” said airport assistant manager Jai Ferrell.

Officials say that passengers should be aware of the following during the project:

- ATL will still have hourly parking available with no change in availability.

- Hourly will relocate from Level Three to Level One (Ground floor).

- All ADA parking is moved to Level Four (Daily parking).

- All EV parking is available on the ground level (Level One) of Daily parking.

- ATL West Deck, the newest deck, and ATL Select lot on Sullivan Road are available 24/7.

The south deck project is expected to last until January 2023. After its completion, the airport will begin on the north parking deck.

