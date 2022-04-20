Canisteo man charged with assault, child endangerment

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) – A Canisteo man has been arrested and charged with assaulting another person and endangering a child over the weekend, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

Bradley Meise, 28, was arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on April 17 in connection to the incident. The Sheriff’s Office said Meise was at his house in Canisteo and allegedly physically injured someone in his home while a child under the age of 17 was present.

Meise was charged with 3rd-degree Assault and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. He was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released, the Sheriff’s Office said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.