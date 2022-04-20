ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watervliet, NY

Watervliet City Council celebrating ‘Donate Life Month’

By Harrison Gereau
WATERVLIET, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – To focus national attention on the need for and importance of organ, eye, and tissue donation, members of the Watervliet City Council and the Watervliet Fire Department are raising the Donate Life Flag on April 20 at 11 a.m. The gesture is meant to honor those who gave the gift of life, their families, and the recipients who received lifesaving organs.

The Donate Life Flag was first introduced in 2006. Since then, it has become a national symbol of unity, remembrance, and hope, honoring those touched by donation and transplantation. By raising the Flag, the City of Watervliet acknowledges the medical professionals and staff among us who work every day to care for our family, friends, and neighbors, and who play an active role in honoring the decisions of donors and families to offer life, hope, and healing to others through donation.

Currently, there are over 104,000 people in the United States waiting for a life-saving transplant. Over 9,000 are located right here in New York State.

