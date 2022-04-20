ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Here's Why Food Shortages Are Unlikely to Occur in the U.S.

By Nathaniel Lee, CNBC
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe war in Ukraine is putting a massive strain on the global food supply. Food prices are rising at historic rates, while prices for commodities like wheat and corn are at their highest levels in a decade. Despite those factors, experts don't expect food shortages to occur in the...

Reuters

China books biggest deal for U.S. corn since May 2021

CHICAGO, April 4 (Reuters) - Chinese buyers bought 1.084 million tonnes of U.S. corn, their biggest purchase of U.S. grain since May 2021, the U.S. government said on Monday. The deal comes as shipments from Ukraine, the world's fourth biggest exporter of corn, are snarled following Russia's invasion. China had been a big buyer of Ukrainian corn and the fighting, which also has disrupted spring planting season, has created uncertainty about their reliability as a supplier.
AGRICULTURE
KVCR NEWS

It's planting season in Ukraine, and that means problems for global food supply

The day after Russia invaded Ukraine, Lebanon's economy minister announced the country of 6.8 million people had enough wheat reserves to last just one month. Russia and Ukraine are major exporters of agriculture, which Lebanon depends on. Ukraine alone exported more than $27 billion in agricultural products to the world last year. About 80% of Lebanon's wheat comes from Ukraine.
AGRICULTURE
Scott Irwin
Post Register

Another fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine? Global food shortages

WASHINGTON (TND) — Inflation is already at a 40-year-high causing grocery bills to skyrocket. Americans are already paying more at the supermarket thanks to the pandemic. Now, Russia’s war in Ukraine is threatening the global food supply chain, impacting wheat production and pushing fears of a global food shortage.
BUSINESS
Matt Lillywhite

Experts Warn Of More Shortages In The United States

You'll probably remember the supply chain crisis that caused shortages last year. Grocery store shelves were empty. Cargo ships waited for weeks to dock in California. Also, a lack of semiconductors wreaked havoc on the automotive industry. Unfortunately, experts predict that the United States will face additional shortages in the coming months.
TEXAS STATE
Cadrene Heslop

More Supply Shortages Ahead

Have you noticed that your favorite products are missing from store shelves longer? Or more often than usual? A new wave of lockdowns is underway in China. These lockdowns could create logistics snarls bigger than those of 2020 and 2021. In recent weeks, China has been fighting its most severe outbreak of the airborne virus. Thus, many goods are stuck in the country. (source)
