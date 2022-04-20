Hendersonville Pediatrics invites families to celebrate retirement of Dr. Wells

Hendersonville Pediatrics will celebrate Dr. Ora Wells and his 40 years of service to the community with a gathering in May.

Wells has been an integral part of Hendersonville Pediatrics success since its inception, according to a news release.

His last day at Hendersonville Pediatrics was March 31, but he will continue to stop by for visits every now and again, get the mail, and say hello. Wells has seen three generations of patients. His motto is, “Saving lives and stomping out disease,” and he stood by those words throughout his career.

His past patients and their families are invited by Hendersonville Pediatrics to a celebration at Oskar Blues Brewery, 342 Mountain Industrial Dr. in Brevard, on May 1 from 2 to 5 p.m.

They will have a bouncy house for the kids, performances by Dr. Wells’ bagpipe group and clogging group, a participatory square dance, happy retirement cupcakes and more.

For updates or additional information concerning the event, go to www.facebook.com/hendersonvillepediatrics