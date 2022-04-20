Where You Still Need to Wear Covid Face Masks — and Where You Don't Anymore

There is a Bill that has been presented in New York State that, if made in to law, would eliminate a controversial hunting season. Last year, there was an additional week of hunting added in New York State. Deer hunters were allowed back in to the woods for an extra week in December. There were many critics who spoke up initially about the season saying that it would infringe on the opening of snowmobile trails around the area. In addition, there were some who felt the added week of hunting also impeded on their hikes and walks in the woods and could disrupt what would otherwise be a peaceful holiday.

