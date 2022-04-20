ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Where You Still Need to Wear Covid Face Masks — and Where You Don't Anymore

By Jade Scipioni, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith no more federal Covid mask mandate on airplanes and other forms of public transportation, you might be wondering: Where in the U.S. am I still required to wear a face covering?. On Monday, a federal judge in Tampa, Florida, struck down the requirement, ruling that the Centers for...

scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
