It’ll be too much: too much traffic, too crowded, and my daughter plays around here. I like living around houses. I don’t want to live around apartments.”. For years, whenever she looked across the street from her home at 54 W. Jamaica Ave., Natalie Ormeno had a clear view of the Moore Funeral Home. The building was a fixture of her childhood, and the place where her mother worked for 40 years before it closed earlier this year.

GARDEN CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO