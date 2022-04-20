ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mohawk, NY

Over a thousand customers enter a 3rd day without power in the Mohawk Valley

By H. Rose Schneider, Observer-Dispatch
 3 days ago

Update (8. a.m. Thursday, April 21) Hundreds are still without power in the Mohawk Valley Thursday morning following a winter storm Monday and Tuesday, with Herkimer County still the hardest hit area, according to the latest data from National Grid.

Heavy, wet snow dumped by the spring storm upstate left 195,000 without power, according to a release from Gov. Kathy Hochul's office. The state's Emergency Operations Center in Albany has been activated to coordinate requests for assistance from local governments.

A state of emergency declared Tuesday in Herkimer County following the storm still was in effect Wednesday morning, according to county Deputy Director of Emergency Management Kelly Wares.

February in April?: Winter storm brings heavy snow, power outages and closings in the Mohawk Valley

Winter storm warning: Heavy snow could impact Tuesday commute

Outage maps, what to do

Outages can be reported to National Grid online at www1.nationalgridus.com/outages . Downed power lines should immediately be reported to the company at 1-800-867-5222 or by calling 911.

The latest information from National Grid shows:

  • 353 without power in Hamilton County, with an estimated restoration time of 11:30 p.m. Thursday
  • 1,535 without power in Herkimer County, with an estimated restoration time of 11:30 p.m. Thursday
  • 1 without power in Lewis County, with an estimated restoration time of 9 a.m. Thursday
  • 19 without power in Madison County, with an estimated restoration time of 5 p.m. Thursday
  • 592 without power in Oneida County, with an estimated restoration time of 11:30 p.m. Thursday

Over 9,000 New York State Electric and Gas customers were without power in Chenango County as of 8 a.m. Thursday. NYSEG estimated 95% of its impacted customers would have power restored by 11:30 p.m. Friday, the company announced Wednesday afternoon. Here is NYSEG power outage map, https://outagemap.nyseg.com/

Electricity Outage Map

Storm Center React

In case of an outage, National Grid advises the following:

  • Operate generators outdoors to prevent carbon monoxide buildup, and be sure to disconnect from National Grid's system by shutting off the main breaker.
  • Those using electric-powered life support equipment such as respirators should register as a life support customer with National Grid at 1-800-642-4272 .
  • Keep working flashlights and extra batteries in the home before a storm.
  • Check on elderly family members, neighbors and others who may need assistance during an outage.

For those looking to keep food in the fridge and freezer safe during an outage, the United States Food and Drug Administration offers the following tips :

  • Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible to maintain the temperature.
  • A refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours if unopened.
  • A full freezer will keep the temperature about 48 hours if unopened, or 24 hours if half-full.
  • Dry or block ice can help keep the refrigerator cold if power is out for a prolonged period of time; 50 pounds of dry ice should keep an 18-foot, fully-stocked freezer cold for two days.
  • Meat, poultry, fish or eggs should be thrown out if at any point the food was above 40 degrees Fahrenheit for two hours or more.

National Grid announced Tuesday evening it would be distributing dry ice and bottled water from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Middleville Fire Department at 41 N. Main St. in Middleville and the Whitesboro Fire Department at 171 Oriskany Blvd. Customers are asked to bring a cooler or paper grocery bags to transport the dry ice.

Dry ice will also be supplied by Madison County Emergency Management at the Georgetown Fire Department at 954 State Route 26 in Georgetown, NY 13072, or the Madison County Highway Facility at 6200 Brown Road in Eaton beginning at 6 p.m., according to a release from the county.

Warming stations were open Wednesday in Herkimer County at the Poland Fire Department at 216 Main St. in Cold Brook, the Federated Church at 452 E. Main St. in West Winfield and Inlet Town Hall at 160 State Route 28 in Inlet, Wares said.

A shelter was available for those without power starting 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Madison County Highway Facility, the county announced. Cots will be available for sleeping, but space is limited. A warming station is also currently open at the Brookfield Central School District campus at 1910 Fairground Road in Brookfield. Residents can call the county's nonemergency line for more information at 315-366-2280 .

H. Rose Schneider covers public safety, breaking and trending news for the Observer-Dispatch. Email Rose at hschneider@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Over a thousand customers enter a 3rd day without power in the Mohawk Valley

96.9 WOUR

Upstate New York Is Home To One Of The Bluest Lakes In The Country

If you're looking for a beautiful blue lake in Upstate New York, you are in luck. We are home to one of the bluest in the United States. Skaneateles Lake is one of the most cleanest lakes in the country, and is the bluest lake you'll find in all of New York State. Many enjoy all kinds of boating on Skaneateles Lake from kayaking to sailing, and of course dining and shopping too.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Dangerous Fish Discovered in Hudson River Near Poughkeepsie

It's a nightmare scenario that could end fishing in the Hudson River as we know it. A fish that poses a serious risk to anglers has been discovered in the waters near Poughkeepsie. Environmentalists say that the round goby is more dangerous than pollution. And to the dismay of experts,...
96.1 The Breeze

Over A Foot Of Snow Expected In New York State

A massive Nor'Easter will impact much of New York state over the next 24 hours and it will bring plenty of snow with it as well. This massive snowstorm is expected to impact much of New York in the south and east and some areas could get up to a foot of snow from this storm.
ENVIRONMENT
