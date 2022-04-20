ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Great white shark circles family for hour, chomps boat motor in scary video

By Ben Cost
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LM29x_0fEf8FVv00

It was a scene straight out of “Jaws.”

An Australian family got a closer wildlife encounter than intended after a massive 14-foot great white shark circled their boat for over an hour — and even chomped on their motor several times. Footage of the jaw-dropping encounter is currently making waves on social media.

“We had a big visitor from the deep come up, nice size … white pointer,” David Tuckfield told 9News of the “white”-knuckle encounter.

The Aussie was reportedly fishing with his wife Tanya and his 14-year-old son Shelby off the coast of Mandurah, south of Perth , when the apex predator approached their 24-foot boat and tried to snatch the teen’s catch.

The footage shows the great white, which Tuckfield estimated to be 14 feet long, breaching behind the boat with its mouth fully agape, prompting Tanya to let out a blood-curdling scream. Later on in the clip, the behemoth can be seen mouthing the motor with its jumbo jaws.

“He tried to take a chunk out of the motor — we were mesmerized,” exclaimed Tuckfield, who had reportedly never seen a shark that size or that close despite fishing the area frequently.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nzqpd_0fEf8FVv00
“He tried to take a chunk out of the motor — we were mesmerized,” exclaimed David Tuckfield.News9

After an hour of circling the vessel, during which the “big majestic creature” bit the motor several times, Jaws finally swam off.

Despite the harrowing encounter, the family said the interaction was the highlight of their Easter weekend.

“We don’t appreciate them until you see them up close, and it is their playground,” said Tuckfield.

The angler should thank his lucky stars: In February, several beaches in Sydney were shuttered after a swimmer was killed in a great white shark attack , which marked the first such fatality at the city’s beaches in nearly 60 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Gkg3_0fEf8FVv00
The shark circled the boat for an hour.News9 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18HveB_0fEf8FVv00 “We don’t appreciate them until you see them up close, and it is their playground,” said Tuckfield. News9

Comments / 18

Raymond Brown
2d ago

Love the Aussies... My reaction would have been a little different and would have included wiping myself and changing my underwear afterwards.

Reply(2)
5
Related
PopCrush

Mermaid Allegedly Washes Up on African Shore: WATCH

For centuries, sailors of the high seas have reported mermaid sightings, but without scientific proof, these "fishy tales" have all been caulked up to hearsay, folklore and drunken misinterpretation. While marine biologists and oceanographers have yet to confirm the existence of merpeople, one bizarre viral clip currently has the internet...
ANIMALS
101.9 KING FM

Watch a Bear Casually Stroll into Camp and Bite a Guy on the Knee

I would love some backstory about how this happened. There's a short, fun video that shows a bear casually strolling into a campsite where it promptly nibbles on a guy's knee. Barstool Sports shared this short, but sweet bear moment set to Jefferson Airplane's "Somebody to Love" showing a rather large bear give a guy a taste test. This video has also made it's way to YouTube and Facebook. There's no mention of where this happened. Very little story at all.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great White Shark#Easter Weekend#Shark Attack#Australian#Aussie
Daily Mail

Diver shares urgent great white shark warning after a terrifying close call just eight metres from the shore: 'I haven't seen it like this in 45 years'

An Australian diver has warned ocean lovers to carry a tourniquet if they dare venture into the surf after he encountered a 3.5 metre great white shark over the weekend. The man, who posted in popular Sydney Facebook group Bondi Local Loop, said he became separated from two of his fellow dive buddies on Sunday only to come face to face with a deadly shark.
ANIMALS
ohmymag.co.uk

This dog was found tied to a gate with a terrible note from its owners

Kilo, the abandoned Staffordshire Bull Terrier, is assumed to be six years old. He was found tied to the front gates of Dogs Trust Merseyside in Huyton on a busy road with his food and water bowls. The handwritten letter with him stated his name and a message from his owners that they can no longer cope with him.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Social Media
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Woman ‘asked to cover up due to inappropriate top’ at Disney World

A woman says she was forced to accept a free T-shirt while visiting Disney World Florida because her outfit was deemed inappropriate.Alyssa Schueller, from Ohio, posted about the ordeal on TikTok, receiving almost 4 million views. In the video, she is seen wearing a cropped bodysuit that exposed part of her midriff as she is escorted to a merchandise store by a Disney worker.“Getting escorted to a free shirt because mine isn’t appropriate,” she wrote in the caption. The Disney worker then writes her a voucher, before giving Schueller a free yellow T-shirt.As per Disney’s dress code, “clothing which,...
LIFESTYLE
Family Handyman

If You Plant This, Hummingbirds Will Flock to Your Home

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
ANIMALS
Narcity USA

Venomous "Blue Dragons" Are Invading Texas Beaches & They Look Like Mini-Pokémons

Blue dragon-looking sea slugs have been washing up on Texas beaches this past week, and you may be wondering: what in the world is this? We're wondering the same thing. These little guys are actually a species of Nudibranch, or sea slug, formally known as Blue Glaucus. You can identify them by their electric blue markings, and angel wing-like fins that look like something out of a sci-fi film.
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy