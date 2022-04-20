ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tips for a Scale-Less Way of Weight Loss

Weight Loss: A Journey & Some Advice

Originally Posted On: https://www.staceyinthesticks.com/2021/06/weight-loss-a-journey-some-advice.html. Great changes require a switch of mindset. Just like you seek expert support on Leak Detection, career prospects, and finances, before embarking on a weight loss journey, it’s crucial to consult with your doctor. Losing weight involves our mental and physical health. To reach optimal...
Viral TikTok stars share weight loss tips with locals

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — When they were juniors in high school, twins Angelo and Kalvin Sanders were struggling with obesity and decided to make some lifestyle changes. That one decision led to both of them losing a combined 300 pounds. Now, they are using their passions to try and end obesity. “For me honestly […]
The One Thing You Should Never Say to Your Kid at Bedtime

Anyone else feel like every age and stage brings a new set of hurdles in the sleep department? Even for parents who sleep trained early, toddler- and childhood can bring a whole new host of bedtime issues, from nightmares to power struggles to tiny people climbing into bed with you at 3 a.m. But according to the experts, there’s one phrase you definitely don’t want to say if you want to keep the evening moving: “Go to bed!”
This wearable actively helps you relax and sleep better

When 80% of American workers feel stress on the job, there are many sleepless nights. The cycle of carrying angst home from work -- or working from home and feeling your colleagues' and bosses' anxieties around the clock -- creates exhaustion that will take a toll on your professional performance and personal happiness. Since the modern workforce isn't poised to change drastically anymore than it has in the past two years, finding a modern solution to your stress is the only way.
How Do You Break a Weight Loss Plateau? 22 Tips

Almost everyone faces the dreaded weight loss plateau in their fitness journey. You are giving 100%, but the scale is not budging, and you may start to wonder what you’re doing wrong. Hitting a weight loss plateau can be frustrating, but you can break through it with these 22 tips.
Help! My Wife Thinks I Have an Eating Disorder.

Jenée Desmond-Harris is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Q. Don’t think it’s an eating disorder: I need an outside opinion on my eating habits after a huge disagreement with my wife. I’m a 28-year-old woman and, since I was a teenager, I’ve been in the habit of sometimes throwing up after large meals. It stems from a mix of anxiety making me nauseous, having been forced by family to overeat (you weren’t allowed to leave the table until your plate was clean, and you also couldn’t choose your own portion sizes) and worry about my weight. I’ve never really viewed it as a huge problem; it’s just something I do occasionally, and it makes me feel better. It soothes anxiety and gets rid of the guilt I feel for having eaten too much.
Look: Paige Spiranac Shows Off Her Driving Ability

Golf season is in full swing across the country, though in some locations, it’s still a bit chilly outside. For those not interested in braving the cold out on the golf course, simulators can be a fun secondary option. There are several companies out there that boast indoor driving...
JaxJox DumbbellConnect Adjustable Dumbbells review

The JaxJox DumbbellConnect adjustable dumbbells rank among the most sophisticated technology you can add to your home gym, and despite their premium price they're some of the best adjustable dumbbells you can buy. 30-second review. JaxJox’s DumbbellConnect adjustable dumbbells are, hands down, the best set we’ve reviewed to date. From...
Easy Daily Changes You Can Make to Help Your Mental Health

Click here to read the full article. When it comes to protecting your mental health, little choices you make in the morning can make all the difference. While no morning will ever look like a beautiful instagram-friendly scene of journaling, coffee and silence and it’s unlikely you’ll have your family consistently doing nighttime gratitude exercises or yoga, you can take steps to adjust your daily routine to be a bit kinder to yourself. SheKnows spoke with a few experts about how you can build a routine that helps you mind your mental health and here’s some of the advice they had...
Dogs Might Actually Help With Your Health

Having a dog might actually be good for your physical health. Buzz60's Keri Lumm shares the results of a new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Orijen.
