Tips for a Scale-Less Way of Weight Loss

Jenée Desmond-Harris is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Q. Don’t think it’s an eating disorder: I need an outside opinion on my eating habits after a huge disagreement with my wife. I’m a 28-year-old woman and, since I was a teenager, I’ve been in the habit of sometimes throwing up after large meals. It stems from a mix of anxiety making me nauseous, having been forced by family to overeat (you weren’t allowed to leave the table until your plate was clean, and you also couldn’t choose your own portion sizes) and worry about my weight. I’ve never really viewed it as a huge problem; it’s just something I do occasionally, and it makes me feel better. It soothes anxiety and gets rid of the guilt I feel for having eaten too much.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 29 DAYS AGO