ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Autopsy report: 7-year-old Kamiya’s death caused by complications from appendix removal at Children’s of Alabama

By Lee Hedgepeth
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NzeUs_0fEf4DJx00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — By the time Kamiya Dufermeau got to the emergency room in Birmingham, she was fighting for her life.

Just weeks earlier, she’d undergone a routine appendectomy at Children’s of Alabama. Her family thought the surgery would be the end of Kamiya’s pain, but on May 5 of last year, as she entered the emergency department at Children’s, the 7-year-old girl — still in her pink pajamas — was unresponsive. She had only a “faint” pulse, the charge nurse said. Despite attempts to save her life, she did not make it. Kamiya was pronounced dead at 7:48 p.m.

Man indicted for murder after infant dies during abuse

A year later, her mother Sherry Robinson is still seeking answers. Late last year, Robinson filed a lawsuit accusing Children’s of Alabama and two doctors of negligence that led to her daughter’s death.

Now, an autopsy report obtained by CBS 42 is shedding more light on the circumstances of Kamiya’s death.

The report, prepared by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, concludes that the child’s death was caused by complications from her recent appendectomy.

The autopsy showed that the Kamiya’s intestines were twisted in two places, obstructing her bowel. Part of her bowel was “necrotic” near the site of the appendix removal.

Victim dies after drive-by shooting in Sheffield, suspect turns himself in

“Volvulus (a twisting of the intestine) can occur in the postsurgical setting,” the report said.

Such twisting causes bowel obstruction, a lack of blood flow, and death of the intestinal wall, according to the report, signed by Associate Coroner Brandi McCleskey.

“Therefore, it is my opinion, based on the circumstances surrounding death and the findings at autopsy, that Kamiya Dufermeau died as a result of complications of a recent appendectomy due to appendicitis,” McCleskey concluded.

Complications after a laparoscopic appendix removal are rare, but not unheard of. Often, though, the complications are addressed with further exploratory surgery. A 2014 case report found five such cases in the medical literature and described another, in which a 30-year-old’s complications following an appendectomy were corrected after she was readmitted to the hospital for further examination of her symptoms.

Columbia murder suspect accused of stabbing parents arrested in Memphis

“This case reminds us of the many pitfalls of surgery,” the case report by five Swiss doctors said. “The decision to readmit this patient in spite of reassuring laboratory findings and the swift performance of an exploratory laparotomy within hours of deterioration were crucial to her quick recovery.”

Kamiya Dufermeau was never readmitted to the hospital after her surgery. Because her daughter still felt tired and weak days after the appendectomy, her mother did bring Kamiya to Dr. Theresa Bolus, a physician at Midtown Pediatrics, a facility run by Children’s. Bolus diagnosed the child with pinworms and sent her home. She did not conduct a physical exam, according to Robinson’s suit. Kamiya would die the next day.

The coroner’s report will likely play an important role in Robinson’s wrongful death lawsuit against Children’s of Alabama. Last week, a judge ordered the pediatric hospital to hand over documents in the case it had not yet produced, including Kamiya’s medical records.

Children’s of Alabama and the two doctors named in the suit — Theresa Bolus and Colin Martin — have denied responsibility for Kamiya’s death and argued that Alabama’s wrongful death statute is unconstitutional .

A trial in Kamiya Dufermeau’s case has tentatively been set for 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 3

Kathy Vick
3d ago

Prayers for the family, so sorry for their loss. Prayers for God’s comfort and may they get the closure they deserve. May she Rest In Peace 🙏❤️🙏

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appendix#Murder#Wrongful Death#Children#Wiat#Cbs
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Concord News Journal

Toddler dies during surgery after the stubborn senior hospital staff decided to perform the operation even though they were warned the hospital was not properly equipped to handle the procedure, lawsuit

Parents are literally prepared to do everything in their power and will go above and beyond to provide their best for their children especially when it comes to children’s health. Whether it’s simple cold or other more complicated illness, it is well known that parents should remain dedicated in keeping children as healthy as possible in the first two years of their lives until they build immunity which is crucial in their further development.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Father guilty of killing his 14-week-old daughter who died with 31 fractures and three brain bleeds

A father has been found guilty of the manslaughter of his baby daughter, who died after suffering a catastrophic brain injury.Christopher Easey, 31, of Little Thetford, Cambridgeshire, denied killing his 14-week-old daughter Eleanor before being found guilty of her manslaughter and of neglect, following a 10-week trial at Norwich Crown Court, Norfolk Police said.Eleanor’s mother Carly Easey, 36, of Chedburgh, Suffolk was also found guilty of one count of neglect, police said. Both parents were initially charged with murder.The couple’s friends, colleagues and family members told detectives her parents fed Eleanor custard cream biscuits and lemon cheesecake, gave her squash...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Police plead for help identifying body of an elementary-school aged boy found dead in southern Indiana woods by a mushroom hunter: 'We need your help to bring justice to this young boy, who didn't deserve this'

The unidentified body of a little boy who died within the last week was found by a mushroom hunter in a wooded area in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police have asked for the public's help in identifying the child, believed to be between five and eight. He was described as black, four-feet-tall, with a slim build and short hair.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy