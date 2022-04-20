ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone County, AL

Victim identified in Limestone County wreck on I-65

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Limestone County Coroner Mike West confirmed one person was killed in an early morning wreck Wednesday.

The wreck happened around 5 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-65, near the 355-mile marker in Limestone County.

On Wednesday evening, Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) confirmed the identity of the victim to be Deontae Demar Townsend, 31, of Athens.

West says an RV was stalled on the side of the interstate when Townsend in a pickup truck ran into the back of the RV. The pickup truck landed in the northbound lanes of the interstate.

An 18-wheeler then struck the pickup truck, killing Townsend, according to West.

The drivers of both the semi-truck and the RV were reportedly uninjured.

ALEA initially said the northbound lanes of I-65 would be closed for an “undetermined amount of time.” The interstate was reopened to traffic just after 9 a.m.

WAFF

Two-vehicle crash claims life of Athens man

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred on April 13 has claimed the life of a 22-year-old Athens man as announced Wednesday. Colewyn Hawkins was driving when his car crossed the center line and struck a vehicle being driven by Debra Stone, 61. Hawkins was transported to an area hospital and succumbed to his injuries on April 15.
