Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this week signed legislation into law requiring that high school students in the state take a financial literacy course in order to graduate. The bill, titled the Dorothy L. Hukill Financial Literacy Act, requires students to take a half-credit in personal financial literacy and money management. The legislation requires that the course cover basic skills, such as how to manage a bank account, balance a checkbook, complete a loan application and compute federal income taxes.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 28 DAYS AGO