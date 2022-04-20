Armed suspects take $20K in money, jewelry in likely follow-home robbery in Beverly Crest

Investigators believe three armed suspects followed their victims home from a Beverly Hills restaurant and then robbed them at gunpoint in the early morning hours Wednesday.

The robbery occurred at about 1:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of Coldwater Canyon Drive, according to Los Angeles police.

The victims had dined at a Beverly Hills restaurant and were returning to a home they were renting in Beverly Crest when the armed robbery occurred, police said.

The suspects stole about $20,000 in money and jewelry. They brandished multiple weapons, the victims told police. There were no injuries.

It's unclear exactly where the robbery occurred, whether it was on the street or in a home. The suspects were only described as three males wearing dark clothing.

Investigators believe the incident was likely a follow-home robbery, police told CBSLA, part of a growing trend in L.A. over the past year in which suspects tail victims home, usually from high-end restaurants or nightclubs, and rob them of expensive jewelry, purses or other items.

Police have listed areas such as Melrose Avenue and the L.A. Jewelry District as places where these crimes originate.

Following a dip in follow-home robberies in March, t here has been a considerable uptick in April , police reported last week.