Chelsea, MA

Chelsea's Wednesday morning forecast: Cloudy skies to start the day with a few showers later

wtva.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday brings in more clouds and a few rain chances. We will see...

www.wtva.com

WNDU

First Alert Forecast: Snow Showers End, Clearing Skies Ahead

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SUNDAY: A few snow flurries continue into the morning before clouds begin to clear during the afternoon. It will remain breezy and cold throughout the day. Highs in the lower 30s with wind chills in the teens. High of 32. Winds NNW 10-25mph. LONG RANGE:...
WFMJ.com

Showers Wednesday; a gusty late-day storm?

A potent area of low pressure will slowly move eastward on Wednesday, resulting in a few rounds of rain showers for the Valley. With plenty of wind energy aloft, a gusty thunderstorm will become a possibility as afternoon bleeds into the early evening. The overall severe weather risk will be higher to our west and south, but stay weather aware just in case!
WXYZ

Metro Detroit Forecast: A few showers and storm in the area tonight

(WXYZ) — Tonight: Lingering showers and cloudy skies with lows near 44. Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Slowly drying up by evening with highs near 50. Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:. Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes.
WAFF

A few morning showers followed by a clear, cooler and breezy afternoon

Happy Wednesday! A few lingering showers this morning but we are drying out from here on out!. Storms last night brought heavy rain and gusty winds and now the rain is coming to an end. A few showers will continue out there this morning with the clouds. These should be gone by 8 or 9 AM at the latest and from there we clear out. We’ll see some sunshine for a brief time this morning and into the early afternoon. However, another round of clouds will race in by the middle of the day and afternoon. Temperatures will be much cooler this afternoon compared to Tuesday as we will only see highs into the low 60s, with many not even making the upper 50s. Wind should stay breezy through the rest of the day today as well, gusting from the southwest at 15 to 30 mph.
Chelsea, MA
WOWT

David’s Morning Forecast - Cloudy and cool today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Partial clearing this morning allowed temperatures to dip into the middle 20s to start the day, but clouds will thicken up throughout the morning hours. A few spotty flurries or sprinkles will try to move in for the late morning and early afternoon, but very dry air likely prevents those showers from reaching the ground. The majority of the area will stay dry but don’t be surprised if you see a couple drops on your windshield. Clouds will likely stick around through much of the afternoon keeping temperatures chilly, highs only top out in the lower 40s around the metro.
Eyewitness News

FORECAST: Dreary morning, brief shower possible later, more showers tomorrow

Meteorologist Melissa Cole said though mild and sunny on Friday, scattered showers were possible for Saturday. Here is her Friday noon forecast. Meteorologist Scot Haney said some showers were possible Friday with mild temperatures. However, a winter chill arrives at the end of the weekend. Here is his Friday morning forecast.
NBCMontana

Beautiful day, but tracking a few showers this evening

It's a stunning day across western Montana, especially for west central and southwest portions of the state. Temperatures are easily into the 60s with a few spots close to 70 this afternoon!. A few isolated showers will move into the region later, beginning for northwest Montana this evening as a...
NBC12

Forecast: Few showers Thursday evening, Drier Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Heaviest rain today falls on SE side of Richmond. Drier and much cooler this weekend and early next week. Thursday Evening: Few lingering showers and an isolated storm. Total rain amounts from 1/4″ in RVA then 1 to 4″ inches (in localized downpours on the SE side of VA) expected. Lows in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
KSNT

Few showers this morning with more sunshine by the afternoon

A few showers will be moving across the area this morning with some snowflakes mixing in. By the lunch hour we should start to clear out and see more sunshine for the second half of our day as we try and climb into the middle 50s with winds picking up at 10-15 mph.
WDTN

Cooler with a few showers

The potential for a few spotty showers will continue today. TCooler air has moved in and highs will only be in the low 50s with windy conditions. Friday will be another unsettled day with more passing showers, breezy winds and cool conditions. It will turn cold enough Friday night to support mixing with and possibly a change over to snow. We are not expecting any snow to accumulate.
