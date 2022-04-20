Chelsea's Wednesday morning forecast: Cloudy skies to start the day with a few showers later

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Partial clearing this morning allowed temperatures to dip into the middle 20s to start the day, but clouds will thicken up throughout the morning hours. A few spotty flurries or sprinkles will try to move in for the late morning and early afternoon, but very dry air likely prevents those showers from reaching the ground. The majority of the area will stay dry but don’t be surprised if you see a couple drops on your windshield. Clouds will likely stick around through much of the afternoon keeping temperatures chilly, highs only top out in the lower 40s around the metro.
