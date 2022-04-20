Weekly horoscopes for April 20-26, 2022

Aries

March 21 – April 20

You’re not one to shy away from change or a challenge, but when it comes to your finances, you’re surprisingly conservative. That said, there has been change on the scene for quite a few years now. If you’ve been rolling with the cosmic punches, the upcoming weather will spotlight new opportunities for increase. If you’ve dug your heels in and resisted healthy risk taking, then brace yourself for a few surprises.

Leo

July 21 – August 20

Chances are, you’ve been craving more freedom, autonomy and independence at work or with your life direction in general. The issue is, this is in conflict with your penchant for endurance and stability. Maybe it’s time you redefine what security means to you. Is it a paid position that is regular and reliable? Or, is it the fire in the belly knowing you can create the security, lifestyle and income you want because you deem it so?

Sagittarius

November 21 – December 20

The current Astro-weather invites you to pay attention to small issues. This could be as practical as eating healthier and exercising more. On the other hand, you may recognize where you overextend yourself for others for little or no recognition. If there is something you’d like to delegate or delete from the mundane aspects of life, then the only way you can is by taking radical action to change it. It may seem shocking to others, but right for you.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

The cosmic spotlight is on you right now. Are you ready to step up to the challenge of change and progress? If you feel nervous, then that’s a good thing. It’s the feeling of being alive. If you’re as relaxed a cow chewing the cud, then the proverbial farmer’s branding iron is coming your way. You may be a little uncomfortable for a bit, but it will be the change you didn’t know you needed. Oh, and Happy Birthday too!

Virgo

August 21 – September 20

One thing the past couple of years have shown us, is that travel probably isn’t something we can take for granted like we used to. It’s more expensive with additional hoops to go through. Does that mean we just stop doing it? Do we find meaning, inspiration and purpose via other means? These are likely issues you’re analyzing right now. The truth is, there is no reward without risk. The question is, how much risk are you willing to accept?

Capricorn

December 21 – January 21

What do you do for fun? Did you take longer than a second or two to answer that question? If you did, then it’s time to take some radical action to shift things up. That might mean asking someone out on a date, shaking up stagnant romance rituals or simply doing something different — “different” being the operative word here. The more you can embrace change, the happier you’ll become. Shaking a little salt on your life has never tasted sweeter.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Your mind is a whirlwind right now as your planet Mercury is busy this week. That said, he’s camping out in your most private zone. You might be exceptionally productive in private, completing tasks or projects. You could also be fatigued beyond measure. If that’s the case, then make some time for rest, yoga or meditation – whatever calms the mind. If Netflix and wine is more your style, then I’ll grant you cosmic permission to that instead!

Libra

September 21 – October 20

Money is on your mind — how much you earn and owe in particular. As the Sun spotlights your debts, savings and investments sector, pay attention to the big money picture. Whether it’s the financial entanglements you share with the bank, the government or with a partner, things look set to shift and change. The prognosis looks good overall, but there may be more change than you think. Prepare for it, don’t bury your head in the sand.

Aquarius

January 21 – February 20

Your domestic situation is set to shift and change. Whether it’s your familial relationships, dynamics with housemates or relatives, or a real estate deal, things are shifting and they will likely shift quickly. If you’ve been stuck or stagnant for too long, a conversation, idea or a piece of information may provide the breakthrough moment you’ve been waiting for. Don’t hesitate or question. You’ve got more support onside than you think.

Cancer

June 21 – July 20

When it comes to your friends, connections and social circles, you’re a loyal friend. You’re the most comfortable with those you have history with. Recent times may have prompted you to question some of the company you keep and explore other options to develop like-minded alliances. This week, this energy may become heightened. If an out-of-the-blue invitation or opportunity comes your way, that seems fresh, unique or interesting – then seize it.

Scorpio

October 21 – November 20

Love sweet love. Are you tired of the drama? The rise and the fall. The hot and the cold. It can be hard to know where you stand sometimes. But as the mighty Slipknot once sang, “you don’t always know where you stand, ‘til you know that you won’t run away.” If someone has captured your heart, or at least your attention – let them know. It will give you the intimacy and security you crave.

Pisces

February 21 – March 20

When life has a fuller feel to it, it’s easy to lose sight of those little daily rituals and routines that make you feel good. It might be the yoga class you haven’t been attending recently, the books you haven’t read or a local café you have sat and relaxed in for too long. Whatever it is that you’re missing that helps you feel grounded and content, get back to that this week!

