ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damariscotta, ME

Annual shredding on site event in Damariscotta May 20

wiscassetnewspaper.com
 18 hours ago

Local residents and businesses are encouraged to plan now for the May 20 Shredding on Site event sponsored by the Chapman-Hall House stewardship committee and Bath Savings Bank. Now that tax...

www.wiscassetnewspaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTVM

Auburn seeking volunteers for 22nd annual CityFest event

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Auburn’s largest, free outdoor festival is about a month away and organizers are seeking volunteers. The city’s 22nd annual CityFest will be held on April 30 at Kiesel Park from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. It will include live music, food vendors, arts & crafts, and more.
AUBURN, AL
Newberry Observer

Shred event held at Coop

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry Electric Cooperative held their annual Shred Event this month, with 3,400 pounds (from 85 vehicles) of sensitive materials shredded. In partnership with Shred360 and God’s Abundance for All People (GAP), this community drive-through event was free to the public; the only request made was for participants to donate items to GAP.
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla plans annual spring cleanup event

Residents will be able to dispose of unwanted items, scrap metal and more during the two-day cleanup. The City of Molalla will be hosting its annual spring cleanup event April 29 and 30. Molalla residents can bring bagged garbage, small household items, mattresses and more to Bohlander Field at Shirley Street for disposal. Jason Webber's Countryside Collection will also be onsite to collect tires, scrap metal, car batteries and household appliances. Tires cost $5-$20 for disposal, depending on size and if the rim is included. In previous years, the event has proven to be a success, with over...
MOLALLA, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Damariscotta, ME
Damariscotta, ME
Government
Local
Maine Society
Local
Maine Government
Damariscotta, ME
Society
WBTV

Concord to host Spring Safe Disposal & Shred event

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord, Cabarrus County Government, and Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont will host a Spring Safe Disposal Event on Saturday, April 23 from 9-11 a.m. The event is happening at the Village Parking Lot, 280 Concord Parkway N., in Concord. Residents will be...
CONCORD, NC
I-95 FM

Mainers Are Most Likely In The U.S. To Engage In Workplace Hanky-Panky

I had no idea so many Mainers were all about getting busy with coworkers. Well, that's not totally true. I worked for years in kitchens, and anyone who's ever worked in the foodservice industry will tell you, there's a whole lot of people sleeping with each other behind the scenes. Luckily, or unluckily as the case may be, I was a cook, so I was spared most of that.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy