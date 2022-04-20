ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haitian roots group Lakou Mizik performs in Woodstock

Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.— WOODSTOCK—Lakou Mizik is a powerhouse collective of Haitian roots music with a soulful energy and a mix of styles that feels mystical and familiar at the same time. In the wake of Haiti’s devastating earthquake the band came together to show the world that their country was much more than the sum of headlines that were being shot around the globe.

Today with their positive messages and roots revival music, they have become one of Haiti’s hottest exports and have gained an international following with their critically acclaimed debut album “Wa Di Yo” and their mystical, soulful, dance party inducing live shows.

There will be two performances at the Woodstock Town Hall Theatre, 31 The Green in Woodstock. The 10 a.m. matinee performance is free; the 7:30 p.m. evening performance will be tickets at: $25 (adults), $15 (age 5-15), free (for 5 and under).

