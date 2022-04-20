ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tessa Wegert in conversation with Sarah Stewart Taylor: ‘Dead Wind’

By polly
 18 hours ago

Wednesday, April 20 at 7 p.m.—VIRTUAL — Phoenix Books welcomes Tessa Wegert to its Zoom stage for a discussion of “Dead Wind,” Sarah Stewart Taylor’s new novel featuring Senior Investigator Shana Merchant.  Tessa Wegert, a freelance writer, will be in conversation with fellow mystery author Sarah Stewart Taylor.

About ‘Dead Wind’

A body is discovered on Wolfe Island, under the shadow of an enormous wind turbine. Senior Investigator Shana Merchant, arriving on the scene with fellow investigator Tim Wellington, can’t shake the feeling that she knows the victim – and the subsequent identification sends shockwaves through their community in the Thousand Islands of upstate New York.

Politics, power, passion . . . there are dark undercurrents in Shana’s new home, and finding the killer means dredging up her new friends and neighbors’ old grudges and long-kept secrets.

That is, if the killer is from the community at all. For Shana’s keeping a terrible secret of her own: 18 months ago she escaped from serial killer Blake Bram’s clutches. But has he followed her . . . to kill again?

About the host

Tessa Wegert is a freelance writer whose work has appeared in Forbes, The Huffington Post, Adweek, and The Economist. She grew up in Quebec near the border of Vermont and now lives with her husband and children in a 100- year-old house in coastal Connecticut. A member of Sisters in Crime, Mystery Writers of America and International Thriller Writers, Tessa is the author of the Shana Merchant mysteries.

Sarah Stewart Taylor

About the author

Sarah Stewart Taylor is the author of the Sweeney St. George series and the Maggie D’arcy series. She grew up on Long Island, and was educated at Middlebury College in Vermont and Trinity College, Dublin, where she studied Irish literature. She has worked as a journalist and writing teacher and now lives with her family on a farm in Vermont where they raise sheep and grow blueberries.

How to register

Registration is free and required to attend the stream viewing on Zoom.  Book purchases are welcomed and appreciated.  After registering at phoenixbooks.biz/events , you will receive an email with the Zoom link.  If you don’t receive a confirmation email after registering, contact Phoenix Books via email at tickets@phoenixbooks.biz right away to check for problems.

Purchasing the book

For more information or to purchase a copy of Tessa Weggert’s or Sarah Stewart Taylor’s books, visit phoenixbooks.biz/tessa-wegert-conversation-sarah-stewart-taylor .   Copies will be available a few days after event.  If you ordered a book for store pick up, you will be contacted as soon as it is ready.  If you ordered a book with shipping, please allow an additional 7-10 days for delivery via USPS media mail.

The post Tessa Wegert in conversation with Sarah Stewart Taylor: ‘Dead Wind’ appeared first on The Mountain Times .

Mountain Times

The state of real estate

High prices are here to stay, market was undervalued, experts say By Polly Mikula The average home in Killington sold for over $1 million in the first quarter of 2022 — the highest evaluation ever — and those prices are […] Read More The post The state of real estate appeared first on The Mountain Times.
